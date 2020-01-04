BECKLEY — The pressing and trapping defense of the Princeton High boys basketball team was too much for Nicholas County Friday in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Tiger forced 30 turnovers which allowed them to take 31 more shots than the Grizzlies in a 92-59 victory.
Princeton had 21 steals led by four apiece from Peyton Brown and CJ Wilborn with Delathan Wilborn and Braydon Quesenberry each getting three steals.
Ethan Parson was the top scored for the Tigers with 24 points along with a team-high eight rebounds. Brown had 16 points and nine assists while Jon Wellman chipped in 11 points.
In addition to the turnovers getting Princeton more possessions they grabbed 21 offensive rebounds led by five from Quesenberry. Parson and Delathan Wilborn each had three offensive rebounds with Wilborn scoring 10 points.
The Grizzlies were led by 14 points from Colby Pishner and 12 by Rylee Nicholas.
Princeton made nine-of-18 three-pointers in the second half and shot 40 percent from deep for the game along with making 45.6 percent of its shots. Nicholas County made 41.7 percent of their shots and found success getting to the free throw line where it went 17-of-29.
Princeton plays Mercer Christian Academy today at 1:30 p.m. on the final day of the tournament before hosting Bluefield Tuesday.
Liberty 59, James Monroe 44: The shots were not falling for the Mavericks Friday morning in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
James Monroe shot 31.6 percent from the field including 11.8 percent on three-point attempts. It was not much better for Liberty which made 41 percent of its shots and 31.6 percent of its three-pointers.
Dalton Bradley and Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 15 points for the Mavericks with Shad Sauvage chipping in 12 points. Bradley and Thomas each recorded double-doubles with 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively, while Bradley had five blocks.
Liberty was led by 22 points from AJ Williams, 11 from Braden Hall and Ethan Hill scoring 10 points. Adam Duncan grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots along with eight points.
James Monroe returns to the court Tuesday at Shady Spring.
Mount View 55, Mercer Christian 36: A balanced scoring effort and strong defense powered Mount View past Mercer Christian Academy Friday night.
Tony Bailey was the top scorer for Mount View (2-5) with 11 points and Brendon Rotenberry scored 10 points. Malaki Bishop chipped in eight points for the Golden Knights.
Mercer Christian (8-5) was led by 10 points apiece from Garrett Goings and Jamison Mullins.
Mount View travels to Independence Tuesday and Mercer Christian travels to Twin Valley Monday.
River View 76, Sherman 69: The Raiders had five players in double figures, riding a balanced offensive effort to victory over the visiting Tide at Bradshaw.
Chase Porter poured in 19 points, five rebounds for River View (5-1). Kobe Halstead scored 17 points with six rebounds, David Adkins had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Daniel Dobbs had 12 points and Freddie Dawson chipped in 11 points.
Chris Abbott scored 24 points to pace Sherman. Dalton Role had 13 points.
The River View boys return to action at home on Tuesday versus Man.
Girls Games
Princeton 63, James Monroe 52: Taylor Scott scored 18 points in the post and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Tigers in a victory over the Mavericks at Lindside.
Scott, the lone senior, also rejected four shots. Laken Dye added 13 points with eight rebounds and five steals for Princeton (5-4), who took command of the game in the second half, outscoring James Monroe 20-5 in the third quarter.
Sadie Boggess scored 12 points and Lauren Parish added 10 points. Kailey Sarver added six points and Kiley Conner added four.
Morgan Boroski scored 20 points to pace James Monroe.
Princeton takes on Ripley today at 1 p.m. Varsity only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.