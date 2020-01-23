BRISTOL,Va. — Facing a team with three McDonald’s All-American nominees and seven players six-foot-seven or taller Bluefield High boys basketball team had to play its best Thursday night and did so.
The Beavers never trailed as it won 53-45 over Wesley Christian in the FCA Prep Showcase.
Bluefield (8-3) jumped out to an 11-0 lead in the first quarter and did not give up its first points until over halfway through the period as the Allen, Kentucky, school took time adjusting to what the Beavers were doing.
Braeden Crews guided the Bluefield offense with 19 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals. He knocked down a trio of three-pointers for the Beavers who shot 4-of-16 from beyond the arc.
The five starters for Bluefield scored all of its points with Sean Martin the other scorer in double figures. The six-foot-seven center scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked three shots.
Awer Awer led Wesley Christian (4-4) with 14 points and Luka Tomovic had 11. McDonald’s All-American nominees Madit Lueeth and Riccardo Vennittilli were held to seven and five points, respectively.
Ball movement was key for the Beavers as they had 16 assists on their 22 field goals with a team-high six for Kaulin Parris who chipped in nine points and five rebounds.
Undersized in the post Jahiem House grabbed nine rebounds, scored seven points and had four assists. Tyrese Hairston scored eight points for the Beavers and grabbed six boards.
Bluefield returns to Mercer County for a game at PikeView tonight before returning to Bristol Saturday to play University High out of Johnson City, Tennessee, at 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PikeView 64, Oak Hill 37: An opportunistic defense and strong post play powered PikeView past Oak Hill Thursday.
Hope Craft snagged a game-high eight steals and chipped in 12 points for the Lady Panthers (9-6).
Laken McKinney scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to go along with two blocks. Fellow post player Shiloh Bailey scored 12 points, had 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Oak Hill was led by 15 points from Marcayla King.
PikeView travels to Westside Monday.
Richlands 62, Hurley 38: A balanced scoring attack by the Blue Tornado could not be stopped Thursday night as it bounced back from a loss to beat Hurley.
Richlands was led by 14 points from Gillian Guerriero and 11 from Lauren Earls who added five assists.
Rachael Rife had nine points and Ginger Short chipped in eight for the Blue Tornado.
Krista Endicott led Hurley with 15 points.
Richlands returns to Southwest District play with a game at Tazewell today.
Montcalm 43, Greater Beckley Christian 29: Montcalm snapped a five-game winning streak for Greater Beckley Christian Thursday night by picking up its fifth win of the season.
The Lady Generals (5-5) were led by freshman Makenzie Crews who scored 13 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished three assists. Olivia Alexander was the other player in double figures with 12 points.
Grace Mitchell led GBC (10-4) with 22 points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
PikeView 36, Peterstown 19: PikeView Middle picked up a win Thursday with two players scoring in double figures.
Riley Meadows led PikeView with 14 points and Hannah Harden added 13.
Caroline K. scored seven points for Peterstown.
PikeView will play in the Big Atlantic Classic net week.
Bluefield 26, Eastern Greenbrier 23: Bluefield came out on top of a tight game Thursday night as it had two players score in double figures.
Nyasia Hanley scored 12 points and Cara Brown had 10 for Bluefield.
Eastern Greebrier was led by 12 points from Bazi Coles.
Bluefield travels to Glenwood Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenwood 40, Peterstown 27: A double-double from JJ Spriggs led Glenwood to a victory over Peterstown Wednesday.
Spriggs scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Nathan Blankenship scored 10 points for Glenwood.
Peterstown was led by eight points from Logan Dowdy and six for Chris Long.
