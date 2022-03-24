BLUEFIELD — Due to an ugly weather forecast pending for Friday, the Bluefield baseball team pushed their interstate rivalry game with Graham up to Thursday.
It is as yet unclear whether or not the schedule change adversely affected head coach Jimmy Redmond’s Beavers. If so, apparently not much.
Kerry Collins struck out 14 batters over five innings and Bluefield rolled to an 18-2 victory over the visiting G-Men at Bowen Field.
Collins (1-0) allowed two hits — and zero walks.
“That’s pretty impressive to me, when you can strike out 14 batters and not give up a walk to anybody,” said Beavers head coach Jimmy Redmond, whose unbeaten squad moved up to
4-0 overall.
“That’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen pitched,” Redmond said.
Collins, who has already committed to play baseball for Bluefield State next year, helped himself out at the plate with a double and three RBIs.
Davis Rockness went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Ryan Harris went 2-for-2, scoring twice with an RBI. Will Youther went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Kam Ron Gore went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Bryson Redmond added an RBI triple and scored twice and Ryker Brown and Caleb Fuller each had RBI hits.
“We hit pretty good tonight and hit it pretty hard. Some of the guys in the latter part of our order had really good games tonight,” said Redmond, whose team this year looks to once again make a strong impression in the section and region — and hopefully the state.
Bluelfield is slated to play Greater Beckley Christian at Linda K. Epling Field in Beckley on Saturday, but that will depend on how much precipitation we get hit with this weekend, he said.
Softball
Richlands 10,
Northwood 2
RICHLANDS — Arin Rife struck out 17 Panthers batters and the Lady Blue Tornados took a dominating win in seven innings at Rhonda Blevins Field, on Thursay.
Rife (3-0) allowed three hits during the non-district affair, helping her own cause by driving in a run on a single.
The Richlands lineup rapped out 15 hits collectively, with Alyssa Lee cranking three hits on the night with an RBI. Gillian Guerriero had two hits with two RBIs for the Lady Tornado (3-0).
Richlands plays Bluefield at home on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.