BLUEFIELD — The pressure of success for the Bluefield High girls basketball team has been squarely on the shoulders of Jaisah Smith through the first half of the season but now it is being spreading out.
Smith, who was on the All-State Second Team last year, is the only player with significant experience on a Lady Beavers squad that lost a lot to graduation after a fourth trip to the state tournament in five years.
The senior guard has taken on a number of new responsibilities this year on a young squad with a first-year head coach.
“It’s quite a challenge to be the leading scorer, to run the team as the quarterback which is the point guard’s duty and to make sure you direct traffic and get everybody where they’re supposed to be,” Bluefield head coach Ernie Gilliard said.
It was not just on offense where Smith was carrying a big load but defensively she had to guard the opponents best player.
That has left her expending every ounce of energy she has each time she steps onto the court.
“Most of the time Jaisah had to guard the other team’s best player so she was absolutely exhausted at the end of ball games and it was really demanding on her so I’m extremely pleased with the way she has responded to all of that responsibility early on,” Gilliard said.
The transfer of Jaylese Sims from Huntington High has taken some of the responsibilities on the offensive side of the court from Smith. The Lady Beavers have won four of their five games since the mid-season transfer.
“Jaylese’s presence it frees up Jaisah more to where she can be a solid scorer for us and lead us from that perspective,” Gilliard said. “Jaylese handles the ball well, she distributes the ball well, she does a great job of penetrating for us.
Coupled with the development of other plays teams cannot just think they have to stop Smith to win as other will score.
Smith has led Bluefield in scoring almost every game and has stepped it up another level in the past five games averaging 27 points per game.
It comes as she has moved off the ball where she can focus more of her attention on scoring and finding her shot.
“I feel like I play much better from the two-guard, from the attack and me catching and shooting instead of getting the ball off the dribble and it takes a lot of pressure off of me,” Smith said.
Smith has been able to find rhythm on her jump shot not having to handle the ball every time the Lady Beavers go up the court.
Knowing that teams are going to focus on her, Smith is always looking for open teammates. If they are able to score then teams will not be able to focus on only stopping Smith.
“As a captain I still have to step up and be a leader and still get mine but I still have to find ways for the other players to get theirs too in order to help me out to score,” Smith said.
In Wednesday’s game against James Monroe Smith dominated scoring 32 points while Beyonka Lee added 12 points.
Getting this year’s players experience last year would have been ideal but that was a very deep team so they are now learning on the court.
“I wish they could have been used a lot more last year so they could get that experience cause you could tell that they’re not very experienced to the varsity level but we’re working hard, they’re working hard to finally get going,” Smith said.
After starting the season with only one win in their first eight games the Lady Beavers have found some success as it puts together all the pieces it has in the right spots.
Getting a transfer during the season every practice is important so that the chemistry can be built between the players.
“What we’ve got to do with the time that we have to practice is to get a little more cohesiveness between Jaylese, Jaisah and the rest of the team and continue to work hard and try to improve on our game as a whole,” Gilliard said.
Bluefield has won five of its last six games including a recent win over Westside which is ranked eighth in the most recent WV Coaches Association Class AA Girls Basketball Poll.
A winning record is desired but Bluefield is only focused on the upcoming games which will present challenges.
“Everything is still in front of us, all we’ve got to do is continue to work hard and I think good things will happen for us,” Gilliard said.
The final eight games of the regular season include a rematch with Princeton which won the season opener between the two teams 54-50. Three other teams that beat Bluefield earlier in the season are also set to be played.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
