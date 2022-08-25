WELCH — “This season, to me, is going to be more special than last season,” stated Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely on the eve on entering his fourth season at the Gold Knight helm.
He continued, “We lost some outstanding kids. I thought we lost some special kids but this season is going to be more special. We have kids who got some playing tie because of what we were able to do last year... The attitudes are tremendous. The kids are working hard.”
As a strength in 2022, Gravely singled out his line, “We’ve go great size. This is one of the bigger lines I’ve had since I’ve been here ... the offensive line is going to be one of the keys.”
Of his offense, Coach Gravely said, “We’re not going to change much. We’re going to throw the heck out the ball.”
Senior Ryan Long returns at quarterback on the heels of an outstanding season a year ago throwing the football.
One of his favorite targets last campaign as a junior, Jaylen Hall, returns at one wide receiver position.
Joining Hall at wide outs are seniors Logan England and Johnathan Huff, along with sophomore Jaron Hale.
Junior Tavious Richardson and senior Tanner Caves will run out of the backfield, with Richardson filling the “big back” role when the Knights switch to the Power-I or wishbone sets.
Freshmen Hunter Muncy and Trey Gregory will also see playing time offensively at wide receiver and wide out.
Sophomore David Harman will do the ball-snapping, with junior Jonathan Gregg at one guard. Sophomores Seth Hall, James Ferrell and James Gianato are working hard to secure the other.
Seniors Jacob Hall and Chris Goins will be the two tackles.
Of the offense, Gravely predicted, “A couple of freshmen could be full of surprises.”
The View will use a 4-3 set and a 5-2 set defensively.
Projected starters in the 4-3 alignment include Goins and sophomore Andrew Tessa at the ends and Jacob Hall and Gregg at the tackles.
Junior Thomas Ward and Gianato offer back-up at the tackles.
England, Richardson and Caves are working at linebacker, while Hale, Gregory, Jaylen Hall and Huff appear set in the secondary.
Harmon could also see action on the defensive side of the football.
Muncy provides added depth in the defensive backfield.
Three new opponents are on the Golden Knight schedule including Wheeling Central, Buffalo, and Mingo Central replacing Tazewell, Sherman and Greenbrier West.
Assisting Coach Gravely are Thomas Bell, Ryan Harman, Curtis Lindsey, James Redd and J.J. Rose.
Concluded Coach Gravely “We have a different attitude this year. We want to do it with dignity and class.”
