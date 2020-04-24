Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.