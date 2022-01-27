PRINCETON — Sam Boothe scored 17 points and nine rebounds and the Mercer Christian Academy boys basketball team defeated visiting Jefferson Christian 60-35 on the campus of Johnston’s Chapel Baptist Church.
Tanner Keathley added 13 points for the Cavaliers (14-4) and MJ Patton added 10 points. Briar Lucas scored eight points and collected six steals.
Nate Bonnell scored 14 points to lead the Cardinals.
MCA boys is slated to play Lewisburg Baptist at home tonight. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
Girls Games
MCA 53, Jefferson Christian 43
PRINCETON — Kaley Trump scored 16 points and the Lady Cavliers held off the visiting Lady Cardinals.
Bailee Martin had 14 points for Mercer Christian (11-3) and Karis Trump chipped in 12 points.
Abby Reed led Jefferson Christian with 14 points.
MCA girls are slated to play tonight at home against Lewisburg Baptist at 6 p.m.
Middle School Boys
MCA 36, Mountain View 30
PRINCETON — Eli Patton scored 12 points to lead the MCA middle school boys past visiting Mountain View.
Dylan Jones added nine points for Mercer Christian. Adam Jones had seven points and eight rebounds.
Elias Sharp had six points, six rebounds to lead Mountain View.
MCA plays Lewisburg Christian at home at 5 p.m. today.
Late Girls Games
Honaker 52, Twin Valley 27
PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Panthers on Wednesday night, giving Honaker sole possession of first place int he Black Diamond District girls basketball standings.
Kallie Miller scored 15 points to pace Honaker and Kylie Vance added 12 points.
Twin Valley (11-3, 2-1 BDD) was led by Haylety Moore’s 16 points. Kamryn Vance added eight points.
