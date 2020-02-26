HUNTINGTON — A local youth wrestler was a top finisher this past weekend in the West Virginia Youth Association State Wrestling Tournament at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena in Huntington.
Competing in the 10U 75 pound division Faith Morrison placed fourth in the all girls state tournament representing Forza Wrestling Club.
It is the first year that the West Virginia Youth Wrestling Association has held an all girls state tournament along with the usual boys and girls combined tournament.
Morrison is part of the Forza Wrestling Club which is located in Bluefield and is coached by David Trigg. The club wrestles year-round in various wrestling competitions along the east coast.
For more information about Forza Wrestling Club contact David Trigg at (304) 960-5405.
