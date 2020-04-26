BLUEFIELD — The novel coronavirus pandemic has cause all kinds of disruptions throughout the sporting world, affecting all sports at all levels.
It’s also affecting one of Mercer County’s most popular athletic booster events.
The annual West Virginia University coaches caravan, which is sponsored by the local chapter of the Mountaineer Athletic Club, has been postponed indefinitely.
In recent years the caravan has brought popular figures like Mountaineers men’s head basketball coach Bob Huggins, WVU women’s head basketball coach Mike Carey, WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons and new WVU head football coach Chris Brown to rub elbows with local supporters at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.
Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, nobody these days wants to get within an elbow’s distance of anybody who isn’t immediate family.
“That would have been a gathering of over 300 people, so the caravan we normally have was postponed,” said Jim Ferguson, who has been a longtime organizer of the local event, which normally takes place in May.
“We’re looking at doing the (virtual) caravan ... to do something that way so people could tune in that and they could have all the coaches together. Nothing has been decided as to how that would take place,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson noted that visits to Mercer County alumni by WVU coaches began in Bluefield in 1970 when then-head coach Bobby Bowden was in Morgantown.
“We used to have a pretty good alumni presence here in Bluefield. It’s kind of faded now,” Ferguson said. “When Bobby Bowden came down in 1970 ... they met at the West Virginian Hotel. That was the first time. Years later it evolved to become the WVU Caravan,” he said.
This year’s local event would have marked the 50th Anniversary of the caravan coming to Southern West Virginia. Since it is unlikely to physically happen locally in 2020, Ferguson is hoping the actual 50th anniversary can be observed next year.
“That would be a big event because of the 50th anniversary ... so now we’re just going to have to wait,” said Ferguson
Ferguson said he will get the word out locally when the program for a virtual caravan is made known to him. For now, he’s just as eager to see how this plays out as any fan of Mountaineers athletics.
“That’s still in the works. Nothing definite has been decided other than, that’s what they’re leaning towards,” Ferguson said.
