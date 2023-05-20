With more than 20 members of their boys and girls track and field teams having qualified for today’s WVSSAC track and field state championships at Laidley Field in Charleston, the PikeView High School student body turned out Friday morning to see their lads and lasses off.
With or without that degree of pomp and cirumstance, quite a few local youngster will be competing at Laidley Field today. Some have decent shots at state championship performance.
Braydie Carr of James Monroe is one such competitor with high hopes in the Class A meet. In the Region 3 meet, Carr was tops in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. The Lady Mavericks 4x100 relay is also highly touted headed in.
Bluefield’s Amir Hairston, a veteran of the Beavers’ 4x200 state champion relay squad from last year, was the top 100m dash performer on Class AA Region 3. He could vie for his first state title in an open event today.
Usually deep in distance runners, the PikeView boys could challenge for a state title in the 4x800.
Look for a followup on today’s state track and field meet in Tuesday’s edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
