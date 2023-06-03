Local high school baseball programs were well represented on the recently-released All-Coalfield Conference Class A, AA and AAA baseball teams.
On the All-Coalfield Conference Class A post-season team, James Monroe infielder Luke Fraley and catcher Cooper Ridgeway earned first team status. Other Mavericks players earning honorable mention included Hunter Boggess, Justin Feamster, Junior Jones and Matt Stutts.
Top vote-getter in Class A was Greenbrier West’s Braydon McClung followed closely by Midland Trail’s Larry Bigham and Bo Persinger.
In the Class AA balloting, PikeView’s Nathan Riffe was in a three-way tie with Shady Spring’s Cam Manns and Jake Meadows for top vote-getter.
Other Panthers earning first team status included Zach Rose, while Peyton Greer, Sammy Lyle, and Jared Vestal all gained honorable mention for PikeView.
Bluefield senior Hunter Harmon earned first team status on the Class AA team, along with teammate Bryson Redmond, a catcher who rated an all-around nod as a utility player.
Beavers players earning honorable mention included Caleb Fuller and Davis Rockness.
Princeton placed three players on the first team roster of the Class AAA All-Coalfield team. These players includd Brody Combs, Zach Jenkins, Lucas Monaghan and senior multi-sports standout Grant Cochran.
Noah Dunford represented the Tigers on the honorable mention list, including teammate Brock Halsey, who recently signed to play his college baseball at Bluefield University.
Oak Hill’s Jayden McLain was the top vote-getter in the Coalfield Class AAA ranks and was selected to the first team as a utility player.
