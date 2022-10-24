If one needed to pick a theme for the local high school football season to this point in the schedules on both sides of the state line, it would have to be the importance of not giving up.
This is as in fans not giving up on their teams; coaches not giving up on their players; players not giving up on each other.
Case in point: the Princeton Tigers, whose fans might’ve given up on them after their devastating 49-13 loss at Hurricane.
Historically, the road hasn’t always been kind to the Tigers, yet this past Friday, Princeton made a statement of resilience with its 34-29 victory at Class AAA No. 5 Bridgeport.
“It was a big win for our program,” said Tigers head coach Chris Pedigo, whose team hosts Class AAA Greenbrier East at Hunnicutt Stadium this week.
“I thought we played physical, man. Our kids played hard. It’s probably one of the most physical games I’ve seen here and I’ve been a player and coach here for a long time,” Pedigo said. “I don’t think they expected us to play with the type of physicality that we did.”
Meanwhile, Class AA Bluefield was beset by a host of setbacks that might’ve folded the tents for any number of high school teams. Yet the Beavers continue to climb out of that crater, living up to their program’s pedigree with last week’s 34-14 win over Oak Hill. They’ll face Southwest Virginia colossus Ridgeview at home on Friday.
Class A Montcalm found it’s unprecedented winning streak threatened by Meadow Bridge but pulled off the 12-6 victory in overtime to add another unprecedented win.
Over in Virginia, VHSL Class 2 Narrows’ loss to bitter rival Giles might’ve been an inconsolable setback — but it hasn’t been.
Even unbeaten Graham — sitting atop the VHSL Class 2 rankings — hasn’t had everything go as planned. and yet there the G-Men are, 8-0 headed into Friday night’s game at Blacksburg.
James Monroe remains unbeaten headed into this week and, by all appearances, they’ve had the fewest setbacks this season.
If they do happen to experience one, smart money is on the Mavericks.
