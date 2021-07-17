ATHENS — As many as 13 high school football teams are expected to converge on the Concord University campus today when the Mountaineers football program holds its 7-on-7 football tournament at Callaghan Stadium.
Today’s tournament, which showcases quarterbacks and receivers in a competitive but low-contact setting, is the first such event the CU football program has been able to hold since head coach Dave Walker took over as head coach. Walker was hired in December of 2019 — less than four months before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer camps that Walker intended to debut in summer of 2020 had to be postponed.
In addition to the 7-on-7 competitition, Concord is also hosting a Big Man Camp, which is centered on assessing and improving the skill sets of high school offensive and defensive linemen.
The full list of today’s participating teams has not been released, but it is believed that Bluefield, Princeton, PikeView and Montcalm high schools will be on hand.
The 7-on-7 pool play is expected to begin at 9 a.m. today with bracket play expected to wrap up sometime near 4 p.m. Spectators will be allowed to attend
