Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain likely. High 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.