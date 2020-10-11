BRIDGEPORT — Winter sports will not begin in the Mountain East Conference until January 1, 2021, at the earliest the MEC Board of Directors decided Friday.
The MEC joins the majority of NCAA Division II conferences that have delayed the start of winter sports until January 2021. The MEC’s winter sports include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s indoor track and field and wrestling.
“We are disappointed to delay the start of winter sports, largely due to the challenges with acquiring the needed volume of testing supplies, but we are committed to pursuing every route available that will allow those student-athletes to have a meaningful season, retain a year of eligibility and still compete for conference and national championships,” said MEC Commissioner Reid Amos in the press release.
The board resolved to pursue strategies that will preserve a year of eligibility for student-athletes competing in winter sports as the league works to gain access to the volume of testing supplies needed to return to competition.
“We strongly believe that student-athletes in winter sports deserve the same eligibility relief that has already been afforded to fall and spring student-athletes, principally due to the loss of their national championship events last year and that the experience for all winter sport student-athletes will be significantly compromised by the effects of the pandemic. Our ultimate decisions regarding the length of schedules for our winter sports are dependent on whether or not present NCAA relief options are expanded for the benefit of our winter student-athletes,” Amos said.
The decision Friday came after the NCAA set guidelines for college basketball and an update from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group was published which included testing considerations. Postponing the start of the season for winter sports is with the goal of the universities to get the needed testing supplies.
Schedule announcements for both fall and winter sports, as well as championship information for those sports, will be made in the coming weeks.
Mercer, McDowell, Monroe stay green
The release of the County Alert System color-coded map Saturday evenings has Mercer, McDowell and Monroe all green which allows them to continue playing sports but some teams are sidelined.
PikeView High School is going to remote learning next week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 Friday and that canceled the Panthers football game against Bluefield for that night. Teams at PikeView will not be allowed to practice or play games until further notice.
The James Monroe football team had to go into a preventative quarantine Thursday after a player on last Tuesday’s opponent, Tug Valley, tested positive for COVID-19.
Mount View and River View are scheduled to play Friday night at Vic Nystrom Stadium but that is not a guarantee with River View having been sidelined this past week after the school had a COVID-19 case.
The three other Mercer County schools games are all set to be played as schedule. Princeton will host Woodrow Wilson, Bluefield travel to Parkersburg and Montcalm hosts Hannan.
Thursday’s Middle School Soccer
PikeView 2, Mercer Christian 0: A close-fought game remained scoreless until there was 15 minutes left when the Panthers capitalized.
Matt Murphy broke the tie for PikeView and an own goal off of a corner kick sealed the victory Thursday.
MCA is off until it travels to Bluefield Oct. 19.
