ONA — Several local high school cross country runners made their marks on the WVSSCA Cross Country Championships held recently at Cabell Midland.
In Class A action, James Monroe’s Katie Collins clocked a 22:38.85 to record a 31st place finish in the girls meet. On the boys side, Wyatt Lilly (21:53.10) finished 57th.
The Class A boys individual champion was Wheeling Central Catholic’s Aidan Scott, who clocked a 16:23.60. The Class A boys team champion was Williamstown (43 points), which was led by second place finisher Chase Trembly (16:58.40).
The Class A girls individual champion was Alyssa Sauro, whose winning time of 19:01.65 led Class A girls team champion Williamstown (31 points).
In Class AA action the PikeView boys and girls cross country teams finished 7th and 10th overall, respectively.
On the boys side, Braden Ward (17:29.93) finished 15th overall for the Panthers, followed by Matt Murphy (32ndm 18:19.88), Jonah Nolan (54th, 19:46.23), Kaleb Blankenship (55th, 19:48.04), Elijah Keaton (60th, 20:03.22) and Nate Cook (71st, 20:52.66).
On the girls side, the Lady Panthers were led by Carli Spade (25th, 22:21.71), followed by teammates Laicey Necessary (38th, 24:23.63), Bailey Williams (59th, 25:21.53), Lola McKinney (67th, 26:44.30), Caroline Fox (76th, 28:31.34) and Paige Fox (80th, 32:01.01)
The Class AA boys champion was Brayden Marshall (15:50.11), who led team runner-up Winfield (74 points). Class AA boys team champion was Frankfort (33 points), which had a 2,3,4 finish from Steven Kent Niland (16:09.55), Garrett Ferguson (16:24.44) and Luke Duncan.
The Class AA girls individual champion was Eva Ethridge (19:26.17) who led Winfield to the girls team title (60 points) along with runner up teammate Rachael Withrow (19:48.78).
In Class AAA competition, Princeton’s Zack Neal (19:11.89) finished 71st in the boys meet, while teammate Hayley Collins (23:33.93) finished 67th in the girls meet.
The Class AAA boys individual champion was Hurricane’s Ty Steorts (15:27.14), who led the team runner up Redskins (56 points). University High won the team title with 39 points, led by individual third place finisher Drew Zundell (15:45.21).
The Class AAA girls individual champion was Irene Riggs (16:32.32), who led team champion Morgantown (32 points).
