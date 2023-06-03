Nathan Riffe and Hunter Harmon...

PikeView's Nathan Riffe fields a grounder as Bluefield's Hunter Harmon runs toward second base in a sectional baseball game played at PikeView High School in May. Harmon stepped on the bag for the force-out. Both Riffe and Harmon earned first-team status in the Coalfield Class AA postseason baseball team.

 Photo by Greg Barnett

Local high school baseball programs were well represented on the recently-relased All-Coalfield Conference Class A, AA and AAA baseball teams.

