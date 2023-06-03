Local high school baseball programs were well represented on the recently-relased All-Coalfield Conference Class A, AA and AAA baseball teams.
Local programs well represented on All-Coalfield baseball team
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Saturday (today), 2 p.m., at Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Saturday (today, 1 p.m., at Mercer Funeral Home in Bluefield. Burial will follow at Grandview Memory Gardens in Bluefield.
Saturday (today), 11 a.m., at the Greater Mount Zion Church in Bluefield. Interment Monday at noon at Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wallace sentenced to 50 years for death of 13-year-old girl
- Murder suspect enters plea: Brooks takes second-degree murder charge in death of 13-year-old
- Motorists going through West Virginia asked to exercise caution in work zones
- Company plans to renovate, reopen Mercer Mall cinemas
- Governor declares Juneteenth a state holiday
- Trial ends as murder suspect pleads guilty to death of 13-year-old
- Flooding results in high-water rescues, closed roads, record crest of the Bluestone
- Cole Chevy Mountain Festival opens Friday in Bluefield
- Pipestem Falls added to state Waterfall Trail
- Cole Chevy Mountain Festival gets underway Friday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.