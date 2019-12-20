BRADSHAW — A balanced scoring offense fueled by steals on the defensive end guided River View High girls basketball past Hurley 67-24 on the first day of the Stephen New Law Office Christmas Classic.
Demi Lester has 19 points, six assists and six steals to lead the Lady Raiders (5-1) on both ends of the floor. Emily Auville had five steals and six rebounds along with 15 points.
The third scorer in double figures for River View was Jenna Atwell with 15 points and eight rebounds. Kristen Calhoun added 10 rebounds and eight points.
Krista Endicott scored eight points for Hurley.
River View plays Twin Valley today and Hurley faces Mount View in the second day of the tournament.
Mercer Christian 76, Victory Baptist 24: Mercer Christian Academy had their highest scoring output as they beat Victory Baptist Friday night.
A balanced scoring offense was led by 26 points from Kayley Trump. Abbie Keaton scored 13 points for the Lady Cavaliers and Alei Harvey added 12 points.
Evie Dillon scored 10 points for Victory Baptist.
Mercer Christian next plays Jan. 2 against Cross Lanes Christian.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastern Montgomery 52, Bland County 51: The fourth quarter comeback by Bland County came up just one point short in its second loss of the season.
The Bears (5-2) scored 24 points in the fourth quarter but could not overcome the eight-point deficit as the Mustangs scored 17 points in the final period.
Dylan Havens scored 15 points for Bland County and Drew Hoge had 12 points,
Eastern Montgomery was led by 15 points from Cole Shepard.
Bland County plays Northwood Jan.3.
Mercer Christian 68, Victory Baptist 37: MCA scored 43 points in the second half to blow past Victory Baptist Friday night.
Tanner Keathley scored 23 points in the second half including six three-pointers.
The Cavaliers (7-4) had Eric Boothe score 12 points and 10 from Zack Coleman.
Victory Baptist was led by 20 points from Isaiah Bowman
The next game for Mercer Christian is Jan. 2 at Summers County.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Mercer Christian 40, Victory Baptist 16: MJ Patton scored 22 points for MCA in a win over Victory Baptist.
Patton added four assists while Gage Thompson had six points and Micah Maurer chipped in four points.
Mercer Christian (3-5) controlled the post with Thompson grabbing 12 rebounds and Maurer nine boards.
Ethan Hunt led Victory Baptist with seven points.
The Cavaliers are off until Jan. 10 when they travel to Lewisburg Baptist Academy.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Mercer Christian 65, Victory Baptist 12: MCA remained undefeated with a commanding victory over Victory Baptist Friday night.
Behind solid defense and 21 points from Bailee Martin Mercer Christian has won its first eight games of the season. Karis Trump scored 13 points and Aleigha Hill added 12.
Mercer Christian travels to Cross Lanes Christian Jan. 2 in its next game.
LATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Giles 71, Narrows 22: The unbeaten start to the season continued for the Lady Spartans as they beat the Green Wave for the second time in a week Thursday.
Karsyn Reed tied her season-high with 31 points for Giles while Hanna Santolla and Gracie Merrix each scored 14 points.
Narrows was led by eight points from Audrey Riddle.
LATE WRESTLING
PikeView grapplers thrive at Super Quad: PikeView finished second out of six teams in a recent Super Quad wrestling tournament at Princeton Senior High School. The Panthers lost 54-24 to George Wythe in the championship . Along the way, Pike View beat Princeton (39-36) and Cave Springs (45-29). Graham and Ft. Chiswell also participated in the tourney.
Pike View’s Caden Hicks, Chase Conner, Ronald Helsel and Marcus Matney all went 3-0 during the tournament. Jeremy Lokay went 2-0 and Javeed Zaheer went 2-1.
LATE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Glenwood 56, Southside 14: Glenwood continued its strong start to the season with a victory over Southside Thursday.
Glenwood (4-2) saw Bradley Mosser lead them in scoring with 16 points.
Bradley Barton led Southside with six points.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.