RICHLANDS, Va. — Sage Potts fired up 23 points and the Lebanon boys basketball team picked up a 65-63 Southwest District win at Richlands Middle School, on Friday.
Andy Lambert added 13 points for the Pioneers.
Luke Vess scored 19 points to pace the Blue Tornado. Cade Berry added 15 points.
Other local Monday night boys high school games:
Graham at Marion, 7:15 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Local Monday night girls games:
Narrows at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
