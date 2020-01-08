ROCKY GAP — Down at the end of three quarter the Tazewell High girls basketball team did not give up scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter while only allowing three to beat Bland County 64-43 Wednesday night.
The Lady Bears were leading 40-38 at the end of the third quarter but could not stop the Lady Bulldogs (4-5) in the final period.
Taylor Ray led Tazewell with 25 points as they bounced back from a loss to Richlands Tuesday night. Lexi Herald had 16 points for the Lady Bulldogs and Brooke Rowe chipped in nine points.
Bland County had Sydnie Stowers score 11 points and Mckenzie Tindall add nine points.
Tazewell hosts Lebanon Friday at the middle school and Bland County travels to Fort Chiswell Friday.
Grundy 72, Richlands 59: Richlands took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter but was unable to hold on as Grundy stormed to victory.
The Golden Wave scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and only allowed 14 points to the Blue Tornado.
Jessi Looney led Grundy with 17 points.
Richlands (5-5) was led by 31 points from Lauren Earls along with five steals. Denissa Ball had nine points and five rebounds while Rachel Rife chipped in eight points.
Grundy hosts Hurley next Tuesday while Richlands travels to Marion for a Southwest District game Friday.
Giles 61, Narrows 24: Giles completed the sweep of regular season games against Narrows with a strong defensive effort that also ended a two-game losing streak.
The Lady Spartans (8-2) only allowed two points in the first quarter to take a 12-point lead and allowed only more than six points in one of the four quarters.
Karsyn Reed and Ashlynn Mitcham led the Giles offense with 17 points apiece.
Narrows (2-6) saw freshman Mya Robertson lead the team in scoring with six points.
Narrows heads on the road for a Pioneer District game against Eastern Montgomery today while Giles travels to Alleghany Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Independence 77, Mount View 64: Both Mount View and Independence had four scorers in double figures but the Patriots used a 20-6 advantage in the third quarter to win.
Mount View had a six-point lead at the intermission that it could not hold onto as a Jared Cannady led Independence stormed to victory. Cannady scored 23 points for the Patriots.
Justin Haggerty led the Golden Knights with 16 points while Brendan Rotenberry had 14 points. Tony Bailey scored 12 and Malaki Bishop had 10 to round out the four scorers in double figures.
Mount View hosts Bluefield Friday.
Grundy 70, Richlands 53: Two players recorded double-doubles as Grundy flew past Richlands Wednesday night.
Cade Looney scored 23 points and grabbed 20 rebounds for the Golden Wave along with 15 points and 10 rebounds from Corey Keene.
The Blue Tornado were led by 11 points from Cade Simmons with Cade Berry and Luke Wess each chipping in 10 points.
Grundy also had Jake McCoy score 21 points to go with five assists. Looney added six blocked shots.
Richlands travels to Marion Friday while Grundy hosts Hurley Jan. 14.
SWIMMING
Graham places second: Four second place finishes saw Graham swimming place second Tuesday night in a swim meet hosted by Virginia High.
Nine teams competed in the meet with the host Bearcats come in first with it being the second meet of the season for Graham.
Graham had Ashley Cline and Conor Douthat place second in the girls and boys 100 freestyle races.
The 4x100 girls freestyle relay for Graham of Ashley Cline, Kara Benson, Katie Benson and Lexi Taylor-Willis came in second place.
For the first time in school Graham has a boys relay team and they finished in second place for the 4x50 freestyle race. The relay consisted of Aiden Stout, Brady Jones, Douthat and Jacob White.
The next swim meet for Graham is Jan. 11.
BOYS MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Bluefield 39, Shady Spring 31: Bluefield held off Shady Spring Wednesday evening to run its record to 6-2 for the season.
RJ Hairston led Bluefield with 12 points and Glen King chipped in 10 points.
In the junior varsity game Shady Spring came out on top 43-35.
Bluefield plays Glenwood tonight.
