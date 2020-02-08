BLUEFIELD — Two of the top high school girls basketball players in the are announced their commitments to college hoops programs Friday.
Bluefield High’s star guard Jaisah Smith committed to Concord University Friday while PikeView’s Laken McKinney committed to WVU Tech.
Smith has been the engine for the Lady Beavers offense this year who have rebounded from a 1-7 start to being 9-9. She was named to the Class AA All-State second team after s strong junior season.
McKinney, a six-foot-two forward, has been a stalwart for the Lady Panthers since her freshman year and joins Shiloh Bailey to form one of the tallest front courts in the state for girls basketball.
McKinney has been the top scorer for PikeView this season and is averaging around a double-double with her rebounding prowess.
An NAIA school, WVU Tech has played Bluefield College and Bluefield State College this season along with a preseason scrimmage against Concord.
At Concord Smith will be back on the court with former Bluefield High teammate Emilee Beggs who is a freshman on the Mountain Lions squad. The NCAA Division II team plays Bluefield State every year which has four of Smith’s teammates on the roster this season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Narrows 57, Highland 18: Narrows overwhelmed Highland Saturday in a Pioneer District game as every player scored.
The Green Wave (5-12, 4-5 Pioneer) were led by 15 points from Allison Grose and 11 for Emily Clark. Both players recorded double-doubles with grose grabbing 10 boards and 11 for Clark.
Highland was led by eight points from Morgan Adams.
Narrows heads back on the road Monday for a district game against Bath County.
