BRISTOL, Va. — Top wrestlers from four states converged Friday and Saturday in Bristol, Virginia, for the ninth annual Ed Cressel Classic in which three local wrestlers competed for titles in their weight class.
Richlands’ Luke Martin wrestled his way to the title in the 195-pound weight class to move to 31-4 on the season.
Teammate Jacob Puckett reached the final of the 160-pound weight class before losing for only the second time this season.
Justin Fritz of Graham saw his undefeated start to the season end in the final at 152 pounds in a loss to Robert Laxton of Cleveland High from Tennessee.
Graham’s Keith Carbaugh and Richlands’ Thomas Blankenship placed fifth at 170 and 285 pounds, respectively. Dylan Barrett was sixth in the 145-pound weight class for Honaker.
Behind three wrestles that placed in the top-six Richlands finished seventh as a team with Cleveland High winning the meet.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Princeton 55, Capital 33: The Lady Tigers flexed their muscles on the defensive end of the court to beat the Lady Cougars Saturday.
Taylor Scott blocked four shots for Princeton (6-5) who had Laken Dye get four steals and Sadie Boggess three.
Scott led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 22 points and recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds. Boggess had 13 points and Dye added in 10.
Natalyia Sayles led Capital with 16 points and Talayah Boxley scored 10 points.
Princeton hosts PikeView Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Mercer Christian 57, Victory Baptist Academy 28: The trio of Trump sisters combined for 35 points to lead MCA past Victory Baptist Saturday.
Kayley Trump led Mercer Christian (8-3) with 15 points and eight steals while sister Kirsten Trump chipped in 12 points.
Karis Trump scored eight points for MCA. Alei Harvey controlled the pain by grabbing 14 rebounds and scoring six points.
Victory Baptist had Mollie Ward score 10 points.
Mercer Christian Academy hosts New Life Friday.
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian 89, Jefferson Christian 55: The depth of the Cavaliers showed Thursday night as four players scored in double figures and 10 different players scored in the win.
Mercer Christian (10-6) were led in scoring by Jamison Mullins with 23 points and 13 from Garrett Goings. Zack Coleman had 12 points along with Devin Shrewsbury scoring 11 points.
Cam Reed led Jefferson Christian with 21 points as the team only made 7-of-21 free throws.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian 67, Victory Baptist 12: Four players scored in double figures as Mercer Christian continued its undefeated season.
MCA (10-0) was led by 19 points from Kayley Trump with Karis Trump and Bailee Martin each adding 18 points.
Aleigha Hill had 10 points.
Mercer Christian hosts Mountain View Monday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian 30, Victory Baptist 16: A low-scoring affair saw Mercer Christian pick up its fifth win of the season Saturday.
MJ Patton and Isaac Sharp each scored 11 points for the Cavaliers with Patton dishing out four assists.
Sharp led the defensive effort with six steals and seven rebounds while Gage Thompson had seven boards and four steals. Thompson added six points.
Mercer Christian hosts Mountain View Monday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
