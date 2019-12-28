BECKLEY — Scoring the first 23 points of the game gave Princeton High boys basketball an insurmountable lead as it beat Sherman 75-55 in a consolation game of the 2019 Little General Battle for the Armory Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Tigers used their ability to create 32 turnovers and grab 18 offensive rebounds to bounce back from a loss Friday night were they struggled making shots. Princeton made 40.5 percent of its shots while Sherman made 40 percent but the Tigers attempted 79 shots to only 45 for the Tide.
Peyton Brown was the focus of the Princeton offense scoring 22 points with nine assists, five rebounds and five steals. Joining him in double figures were Braydon Quesenberry with 12 points, Delathan Wilbon with 11 and 10 from Brady Martin.
Martin grabbed four steals and Jon Wellman had team-high eight rebounds for the Tigers.
While the Princeton defense was creating turnovers the offense was taking care of the ball only committing 13 turnovers and making five three-pointers.
The Tide were led by 12 points apiece from Logan Green and Chris Abbot with Alex Kirk chipping in 11.
Princeton wraps up the calendar year traveling to Oak Hill Monday.
PikeView 68, Summers County 43: The shots were falling for PikeView Saturday and they were solid defensively to beat Summers County in Hinton.
Chase Watkins had 13 points, four steals and four assists for the Panthers.
PikeView (2-3) was led in scoring by Kobey Taylor-Williams with 19 points and 15 from Cameron Ellis.
Dawson Ratliff led the Bobcats with 14 points.
PikeView hits the road next Friday to play Bluefield at the Brushfork Armory.
WRESTLING
Agie Skeens: Graham, Richlands and Grundy each had wrestlers win their weight classes at the Agie Skeens Memorial Wrestling Tournament.
The hosts Grundy placed second as a team with Richlands in fourth, Princeton in 12th and Graham 13th. Johnson Central High out of Kentucky won the tournament.
Grundy had Kaleb Horn win the 113-pound weight class and Peyton McComas win at 182 pounds. Justin Fritz won the 152-pound weight class for Graham and Richlands’ Thomas Blankenship capped off the tournament winning at 285 pounds.
Fritz beat Bluefield’s Shawn Mitchell to win the weight class while Ian Scammell of Grundy placed fourth and Princeton’s Eli Padgett seventh.
Graham had Cody Dolin place sixth at 195 pounds and Tyler Hamm eighth in the 138-pound weight class.
Three wrestlers finished second for Grundy in Ethan Blankenship at 106 pounds, Chris Stiltner in the 138-pound weight class, and Hunter Scarberry at 195 pounds.
The Blue Tornado had four other wrestlers place in the top three of their classes with Jacob Puckett second at 160 pounds.
Princeton’s Trace Hatfield placed second in the 113-pound weight class with Conner Padgett and Kyle Neal finishing fourth in the 126 and 160 pound weight classes.
Grundy had Logan Looney finish fourth and Reed Campbell seventh at 285 pounds with Michael Taylor third in the 120-pound weight class. Christian McGeorge was fifth at 132 pounds and Tanner Bishop placed fifth in the 220-pound weight class.
River View had Jacob Sweeney finish sixth at 138 pounds and eighth-place for Brent Shupe in the 152-pound weight class. Josh Herndon of Tazewell placed fifth at 285 pounds.
PikeView places sixth: The Panthers saw two wrestlers go undefeated as they finished sixth at the Lindsey Raines duals.
PikeView beat Midland Trail, 36-27, and Liberty Raleigh, 36-28 with losses to Woodrow Wilson, Greenbrier East and Nicholas County.
Senior Ronald Helsel won all five of matches at 220 pounts while junior Jason Kinser went undefeated at 126 pounds.
The Panthers has senior Chase Conner go 4-1 at 145 pounds and senior Hezekiah Weatherly win 3 of his matches.
