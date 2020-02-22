COAL CITY — A 15-point lead was built at the half by PikeView High boys basketball and they were able to withstand a comeback from Independence.
The Panthers outscored the Patriots 21-10 in the second quarter and held on for a 78-71 victory Saturday.
Peyton Meadows led a balanced PikeView (8-13) offense with 23 points and Kobey Taylor-Williams had 16. Taylor-Williams almost had a triple-double with eight rebounds and eight assists while Meadows dished out seven assists.
Cameron Ellis was the third scorer in double figures with 11 points along with seven rebounds and Alex young chipped in nine points.
Jared Cannady led Independence with 22 points and all six of his three-pointers coming in the second half. Michael McKinney scored 14 of his 16 points during the Patriots comeback and Zach Bolen was the third scorer in double figures with 11 points.
The Patriots out scored the Panthers 49-41 in the second half but it was not enough with the large lead PikeView built before half.
PikeView will wrap up the regular season Wednesday at Greenbrier East.
Mount View 51, Summers County 48: A 20-10 second quarter was the difference Saturday night for the Golden Knights who picked up their eighth win of the season.
The second quarter gave Mount View a seven-point lead going into half and Summers County cut it to a basket heading to the fourth but the Golden Knights held on.
Malaki Bishop led the Golden Knights (8-11) with 14 points and Justin Haggerty added 12. Tony Bailey chipped in nine as well.
The Bobcats had three scores in double figures led by 14 from Levi Jones.
The teams will play again Tuesday with Mount View hosting the game.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
Six swimmers garner All-State honors: Graham and Tazewell High swimmers found success at the state meet Thursday with six making the finals along with a relay team finishing third.
Graham freshman Brady Jones placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle with a school record time in his first year of swimming to garner All-State honors along with teammate Conor Douthat. Douthat finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Margaret Anne Ridlehuber paced the Bulldogs with a pair of fifth-place finishes. She swam to All-State honors in the 100-yard backstroke and the 200-yard individual medley.
Tazewell’s Darcy Taylor also had a fifth-place finish as she did so in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Katie Benson of Graham and Daniel Mullins each got All-State honors in their respective races with eight-place finishes. Benson in the 100-yard breaststroke and Mullins the 100-yard butterfly.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team from Tazewell of Ridlehuber, Taylor, Miranda Brewster and Brooke Day finished third while the Graham relay team came in 11th.
Tazewell also had a top-eight finish in the 200-yard medley relay placing seventh as Graham won the ‘B’ final to place ninth.
Taylor added to her fifth-place finish with a ninth-pace in the 200-yard individual medley. Graham’s Benson placed 14th in that race as well.
Graham freshman Kara Benson came in ninth in the 200-yard freestyle which also saw Brewster of Tazewell place 15th. Benson added an 11th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle just one place ahead of Day with teammate Ashley Cline 14th.
Day swam to a 12th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with Cline coming in 16th for the race.
Tazewell’s Brewster placed 13th in the 100-yard butterfly while Mullins came in 13th for the 200-yard freestyle.
Douthat rounded out the local individual swimmers with a 11th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
The Graham boys relay team placed 14th in both the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
The girls 400-yard freestyle relay team for Graham came in 13th.
LATE MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Bluefield 33, Princeton 25: Two scorers in double figures helped Bluefield win the middle school county championship Thursday night.
RJ Hairston and Kameron Gore each had 10 points for Bluefield (12-5).
Princeton was led by a game-high 11 points from Gavin Stover.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.