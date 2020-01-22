PRINCETON — PikeView High girls basketball overwhelmed Graham Wednesday night with three scores in double figures and all but one player scoring.
The Lady Panthers (8-6) won 80-38 behind double-doubles from Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey.
McKinney scored a game-high 26 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking four shots. Bailey scored 16 points to go with 18 boards.
The third scorer in double figures for PikeView was Hope Craft with 11 points and eight assists. Anyah Brown grabbed eight rebounds off the bench.
Graham’s lone scorer in double figures was Shayla Short with 12 points. Stella Gunter and Amilyon Dixon each had nine points for the G-Girls (1-14).
PikeView travels to Oak Hill today while Graham hosts Marion in a Southwest District game.
Council 40, Hurley 38: Council scored the first seven points in overtime and made it stand up for a win over the Lady Rebels.
A balanced effort by the Lady Cobras offset a stellar performance by Hurley’s, Krista Endicott, who scored 30 of the Lady Rebels 38 points. The talented junior drilled seven 3-pointers, including one in overtime.
Alli Austin scored 13 points and Brooke Tiller added 11 points for Council. Austin added 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.
Hurley travels to Honaker Friday, while Council plays at Honaker.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hurley 55, Council 32: COUNCIL, Va. -- A stifling full court press forced a flurry of early turnovers and allowed Hurley to coast past Council Wednesday night.
The Rebels crushed the Cobras in Black Diamond District play at Earl Ball Gymnasium at Council Elementary School.
Hurley opened the game with a 25-4 run and roughly maintained that margin the rest of the night. It forced 14 turnovers in the first half alone.
Tyler Young scored 11 points and Dylan Hall tossed in 10 for Hurley in picking up the Rebels’ second BDD win in four district games.
The biggest margin was the final one.
Bailey Harris and Caleb Hess each scored eight points for Council, which remained winless on the season.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
PikeView 54, Princeton 44: Zach Rose scored 20 points to lead PikeView Middle School past Princeton Wednesday night.
Koen Sartin scored 15 points and nine for Jared Vestal in a balanced PikeView scoring game.
Princeton was led by 14 points from Gavin Stover.
PikeView plays Peterstown today.
