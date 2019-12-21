BRADSHAW — Everything worked well for the River View girls basketball team Saturday as they beat Twin Valley 63-37 to win the Stephen New Law Office Christmas Classic.
Demi Lester was named the tournament most valuable player scoring 54 points after 19 the previous night. The Lady Raiders (6-1) were led by 17 points from Jenna Atwell who was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Kristen Calhoun had a double-double with 13 points and 17 rebounds.
She was not the only player with a double-double as Emily Auville had ten rebounds and ten steals. Auville narrowly missed a triple-double with eight points and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Atwell, Lester and Chloe Mitchem combined for 15 assists and 12 steals. Trista Lester chipped in nine points.
Twin Valley was led by 15 points from MaKayla Keen.
River View hosts Princeton Dec. 28 at 4 p.m.
Richlands 54, Ihgomar 33: A balanced scoring offense pushed the Lady Blue Tornado a win Saturday at the Smokey Mountain Classic.
Lauren Earls had 16 points, four assists and two steals to lead Richlands. Rachel Rife chipped in 10 points and four assists.
Richlands had Addison Hurst score eight points and grab eight rebounds while Ginger Short and Logan Lewis each had six points. Short and Denissa Ball each grabbed five boards.
Notre Dame 63, Richlands 42: The Lady Blue Tornado had three scorers in double figures but that was not enough to overcome Notre Dame in the Smokey Mountain Classic.
Richlands was led by Earls with 13 points, four assists and two steals. Ball and Rife were the two other scorers in double figures with ten points apiece with Ball grabbing six rebounds.
Leslie County 76, Richlands 62: A high-scoring affair saw Richlands come up short against Leslie County despite 23 points from Earls.
Earls made seven three-pointers while Short had nine points and seven rebounds.
The Blue Tornado had Rife score eight points and Ball chip in six along with six rebounds.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graham 63, Auburn 54: The G-Men won their first game of the season behind 17 points from senior forward Chance Dawson.
David Graves had 14 points from Graham who are off until hosting Bluefield Dec. 28.
The junior varsity team beat Auburn 61-35 with Kaleb Morgan scoring 14 points and 13 from Brayden Surface.
WRESTLING
Local wrestlers win five weight classes: Competing in the Bobby Bates Classic Graham, Grundy and Richlands all had wrestlers win their weight classes Saturday.
Graham’s two-time defending state champion Justin Fritz won the 152-pound weight class by beating Jack Campbell of Abingdon 5-3. Fritz was voted the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Eli Padgett of Princeton placed fifth in the weight class.
Jacob Puckett of Richlands won the 160-pound weight class which saw Princeton’s Kyle Neal place fifth, Matthew Riley of Grundy in seventh and Carter Meachum of Princeton eighth.
Grundy had the wrestlers win their weigh class with Ethan Blankenship claiming it at 106 pounds and Kaleb Horne at 113 pounds. Peyton McComas took the title in the 182-pound weight class.
The Golden Wave had Michael Taylor finish third in the 120-pound weight class and Chris Stiltner place fifth at 138 pounds along with Tanner Bishop in fourth at 220 pounds. Hunter Scarberry fell in the final of the 195-pound weight class and Logan Looney won the third-place match at 285 pounds.
Graham had Kieth Carbaugh place seventh at 170 pounds and Cody Dolin was seventh in the 195-pound weight class.
The Tigers saw Trace Hatfield place third in the 113-pound weight class, fifth for Connor Padgett at 126 pounds, fifth for Eli Padgett at 152 pounds and Ali Abdelwahed placed eighth in the 170-pound weight class.
Luke Martin of Richlands placed third at 195 pounds while teammate Thomas Blankenship was fourth at 285 pounds, Chance Rose finished sixth at 106 pounds and Noah Spencer placed seventh in the 126-pound weight class.
Two wrestlers from Tazewell placed in the top eight of their weight classes with Josh Herndon sixth at 285 pounds and James Huffman eighth at 195 pounds.
Johnson Central High from Kentucky won the tournament with Grundy in second and Rural Retreat rounding out the top three.
All the teams will be returning to the mat next Friday and Saturday at Grundy in the Agie Skeens Memorial Tournament.
