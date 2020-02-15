BLUEFIELD — Beating Fairmont Senior High basketball has been a tough task for the Bluefield High boys with only two wins in 16 previous meetings.
The Beavers ended a four-game losing streak to the Polar Bears Saturday with a 69-53 win at the Brushfork Armory.
Braeden Crews led the Beavers (17-3) with 25 points to extend the winning streak to 10 games.
Sean Martin added 16 points along with 15 for Kaulin Parris. Martin added 11 rebounds while Parris had seven.
The Beavers defense forced the Polar Bears into 22 turnovers with four players getting at least three steals each.
The lone scorer in double figures for Fairmont Senior (6-11) was Jaelin Johnson with 31 points. He added 14 rebounds.
Bluefield made 51 percent of shots for the game including 60 percent in the second half while Fairmont Senior shot 34 percent.
Bluefield concludes its four-game home stand Monday night against undefeated Shady Spring.
Bland County 65, Galax 50: The Bears bounced back from a loss in their regular season finale to come out with a win in the first round of the Mountain Empire District tournament Saturday.
Pierce Kegley scored a team-high 18 points for Bland County which built a 20-10 lead after the first quarter and cruised from there.
The Bears (14-7) had three players in double figures with 5 from Gage Hankins and 13 for Drew Hoge in addition to Kegley.
Galax was led by 19 points from Keaton Beeman and 17 for Brendun Bryson.
Bland County advances to the second round of the district tournament where it will face Fort Chiswell Wednesday at George Wythe High School with tip at 7:30 p.m.
Richlands wrestling places third at region: Three regional champions helped Richlands place third at the Region 2D tournament Saturday.
Chance Rose, Jacob Puckett and Luke Martin each won their weight classes for the Blue Tornado.
John Battle won the team title with Graham finishing sixth and Tazewell 10th.
Justin Fritz showed his dominance at 152 pounds winning the lone regional title for the G-Men.
Richlands’ Thomas Blankenship lost in the finals of the 285-pound weight class and Graham’s Kieth Carbaugh fell to Logan Smith of Lebanon at 182 pounds.
Noah Spencer and Gage Matney of Richlands each picked up third-place finishes. Mark Ratliff, Connor Cole, Schuyler Howell and Dakota Ball all placed fourth for the Blue Tornado.
Graham’s Jacob Dolin placed third at 132 pounds and Cody Dolin came in fourth at 195 pounds.
The lone Tazewell wrestler to place in the top-four was Josh Herndon who finished four at 285 pounds.
Grundy wrestling wins Super-Region: All 14 wrestlers for Grundy qualified for the state tournament as it came out victorious Saturday at the Region 1C/1D wrestling tournament.
The Golden Wave had nine wrestlers in the final with five of them winning as they claimed first over Rural Retreat 288-236.5.
Kaleb Horn came out victorious in the 113-pound weight class with Chris Stiltner winning at 138 pounds.
Peyton McComas, Tanner Bishop and Logan Looney each won their respective weight classes.
Second-place finishes for Grundy were from Ethan Blankenship, Jacob Stiltner, Ian Scammell and Hunter Scarberry.
Michael Taylor and McGeorge Christian each placed third for the Golden Wave. Matthew Riley and Campbell Ryan finished fifth along with Kayden Vanover sixth.
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian Academy 81, River View 74: The Cavaliers raced out to a 26 point halftime lead and then survived a furious Raider comeback to get the win at River View on Friday night.
Erik Boothe hit four treys on his way to 20 points to pace MCA (22-8). Tanner Keathly added 13 points. Jamison Mullins chipped in 12 points, Zack Coleman had nine points and Devin Shrewsbury put up eight.
Kobe Halstead scored 26 points for River View and Daniel Dobbs fired up 22 points. Freddie Dawson scored 12 points and Chase Porter added nine.
The Cavaliers close out the regular season at Appalachian Christian on Tuesday. River View hosts Mount View Tuesday in its final home game of the season.
James Monroe 62, Summers County 47: Shad Sauvage scored 28 points to lead the Mavericks to a win in their final regular season home game.
Joining Sauvage in double figures for James Monroe (6-12) was Cameron Thomas with 14 points.
The Mavericks also got nine points from Eli Allen and eight from Andrew Hazelwood
Summers County was led by 17 points from Hunter Thomas and 15 for Dawson Ratliff.
James Monroe goes on the road for its final four games of the season beginning with Greenbrier West Tuesday.
