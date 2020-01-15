BLUEFIELD — After starting the season with only one win in its first eight games the Bluefield High girls basketball team has rattled off three wins in a row.
The latest comes in a 55-21 win over Graham Wednesday night at the Brushfork Armory.
Jaisah Smith was the lone scorer in double figures for either team pouring in 28 points.
The Lady Beavers (4-7) had Jaumaria Jones score eight points along with seven from Jaylese Sims and Ayonna Helm chipped in six.
A night after knocking down Tazewell for its first win of the season Graham (1-11) could not replicate its offensive success with no player scoring more than six points.
Julia Day led the G-Girls with six points while Shayla Short chipped in five points.
Bluefield travels to Wyoming East today while Graham heads to Richlands Friday for a Southwest District clash.
Princeton 51, PikeView 43: A 20-point scoring outburst by Taylor Scott led Princeton past PikeView Wednesday night.
Scott drained four three-pointers in another strong effort for the Lady Tigers (7-5) as they outscored the Lady Panthers 13-6 in the final period.
Joining Scott in double figures were Laken Dye with 14 points and 10 for Kylie Conner. Dye almost had a double-double with nine rebounds.
Laken McKinney led PikeView with 22 points and Hannah Perdue chipped in nine.
PikeView hosts Oak Hill tonight while Princeton plays Woodrow Wilson at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Friday at 5:45 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Graham 59, George Wythe 58: The winning streak was extended to five games as Graham was able to hold off George Wythe in a non-district game.
Down 20-12 at the end of the first quarter the G-Men (6-4) chipped away to take a one-point lead heading into the fourth where they would win.
Chance Dawson led Graham with 14 points and David Graves chipped in 13.
Graham travels to Richlands Friday in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the Southwest District.
Narrows 66, Rural Retreat 40: The undefeated start to Pioneer District play continued for Narrows as it only allowed six points in the first half of a win over Rural Retreat.
By halftime the Green Wave (9-2, 5-0 Pioneer) had built a 51-6 lead with Logan Conley leading the way with 13 points.
Dustin Wiley was the other scorer for Narrows in double figures with 12 points.
Rural Retreat was led by 12 points from Brady Smith.
Narrows travels to Parry McCluer Saturday for another Pioneer District contest.
Man 63, PikeView 59: An 18-7 advantage in the third quarter for Man proved to be the difference Wednesday night.
The Panthers (2-6) took a five-point lead into the half with a strong second quarter but were not able to hold off the Hillbillies.
Caleb Blevins led Man with 19 points.
PikeView had Kobey Taylor-Williams score a team-high 22 points and Peyton Meadows chip in 12.
PikeView travels to James Monroe Friday.
Mount View 56, Tazewell 43: The Golden Knights held the Bulldogs to only eight points in three of the four quarters while they scored in double figures in all four quarters Wednesday night.
Mount View (4-7) had a balanced scoring effort with six players scoring at least six points led by 12 from Liam Fultineer. Tony Bailey and Malaki Bishop each had nine with eight coming from Brendon Rotenberry and Justin Haggerty. Skyler Justice chipped in six points.
Jacob Whitt led Tazewell with 12 points and Josiah Jordan chipped in 10 points.
Tazewell hosts Virginia High Friday and Greater Beckley Christian travels to Welch Friday night.
Late Girls Basketball
Giles 71, Glenvar 66: Tied at the end of the fourth quarter the Lady Spartans outscored the Lady Highlands 9-4 in the lone overtime period Tuesday night.
Karsyn Reed led four scorers in double figures for Giles (9-4) with 25 points including four three-pointers. Ashlynn Mitcham scored 16 points along with 13 from Gracie Merrix and 10 from Scarlet Janney.
Glenvar was led by 34 points from Olivia Harris.
Giles hosts James River tonight in a Three Rivers District game.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Princeton 31, Bluefield 27: EJ Washington led Princeton with 10 points as they beat Bluefield Wednesday night.
Eight points from Davion Jennings and seven from Gavin Brown helped Princeton to the victory.
Bluefield was paced by 10 points from Amir Hairston and nine from Kam Gore.
Montcalm 34, Glenwood 33: A made free throw with less than 30 seconds left game the Generals the win Wednesday night.
Ryland Parks had 12 points and Tristan Cline had five for the Generals. It was a balanced scoring effort for Montcalm with four players each scoring three points.
Watkins led Glenwood with 15 points with Nathan Blankenship and Spriggs each chipping in eight points.
In the junior varsity game Glenwood came out on top 30-25 with L. Sparks scoring 12 points.
Jayden Price had a team-high seven points for Montcalm who travel to PikeView today.
Princeton 59, Eastern Greenbrier 49: In a late Tuesday night game Princeton picked up a win over Eastern Greenbrier.
Washing led Princeton with 23 points while Gavin Stover chipped in 10.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
