BLUEFIELD — Riding a four-game winning streak and seven wins in the eight games since the start of the year the Bluefield High girls basketball team was unable to get a winning record for the first time this season.
In a rare morning game Bluefield took Class AAA St. Albans to overtime but fell 67-62 Saturday.
The Lady Beavers (8-9) had three scorers in double figures led by Jaisah Smith with 27 points.
The Class AA school also had Jaylese Sims score 20 points and Beyonka Lee add in 14.
St. Albans (5-12) was led by 16 points from Abi Melton. Maddie Oxley and Kierston Eggleston each had 14 points for the Red Dragons.
Bluefield hosts Princeton Monday at the Brushfork Armory. The Lady Tigers won the first matchup of the season 54-50.
Mercer Christian 48, Elk Valley 45: A strong first quarter and solid rebounding all game long led Mercer Christian Academy past Elk Valley Christian School Saturday.
The lone scorer in double figures for the Lady Cavaliers was Kayley Trump with 23 points. She added 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Alei Harvey added six points and 10 rebounds for MCA while Kirsten Trump grabbed eight rebounds along with seven points.
Elk Valley was led by Carlee Burdette with 20 points and Gracie Frame with 11.
Mercer Christian hosts Independence February 8 at 4 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bluefield 90, Wyoming East 43: In the season opener Bluefield beat Wyoming East in overtime but this time did not need it in the Class AA Championship of the Big Atlantic Classic Saturday against the overmatched Warriors who lost a number of players midway through the season.
The Beavers (14-3) defense forced 27 turnovers and turned it into offense with 39 points off those turnovers. Tyrese Hairston led Bluefield with six steals.
Bluefield built a 51-17 lead at halftime and cruise from there with all five starters scoring in double figures as 12 players got minutes.
Jahiem House and Braeden Crews each had 15 points for the Beavers with House grabbing eight rebounds and Crews dishing out seven assists.
The Beavers are on a seven-game winning streak having scored over 80 points in the last six games.
San Martin added 12 points along with 11 from Hairston and 10 for Kaulin Parris. Jaylon Green added 12 points off the bench as he made all four of his three-pointers.
Bluefield shot 61.3 percent from the field including a blistering 9-of-13 from beyond the arc. Wyoming East made 33.3 percent of its shots and just 3-of-11 three-pointers.
The Warriors were led by 18 points from Tanner Whitten.
Bluefield returns home to take on undefeated Shady Spring at the Brushfork Armory February 7. When the two teams met earlier in the season the top-ranked Tigers came out on top 73-70.
Princeton 73, Huntington 51: Down 13-5 early in the first quarter the Tigers responded well allowing only 28 points the rest of the game while scoring 68 to win one of two Class AAA Championships at the Big Atlantic Classic.
Princeton (12-5) held Huntington to only 34.8 percent from the field including 3-of-17 from behind the three-point line while making 45.6 percent of its shots. The Tigers also made 8-of-20 three-pointers.
Peyton Brown led the Tigers who are on a four-game winning streak with 24 points and six assists. Delathan Wilborn added 15 points and Ethan Parsons scored 13 after missing Friday night’s victory over PikeView.
The rebounding battle was won by Princeton 37-32 with freshman Grant Cochran grabbing 11 including five on the offensive glass.
The Highlanders were led by Amare Smith with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Eli Archer added 12 points.
Princeton will host Graham Wednesday which it lost to 58-51 earlier in the season.
Graham 76, Spotswood 61: Balanced scoring from the G-Men led them to a victory over the Trailblazers Saturday afternoon in the Adam Ward Classic at Salem High School.
David Graves led Graham (13-5) with 23 points and Nick Owens added in 19. Chance Dawson scored 12 for the G-Men and Joey Dales chipped in 10 as they ended the five-game winning streak for the Trailblazers (13-5).
Graham returns home to play Richlands Tuesday in a Southwest District contest.
Bland County 58, Northwood 56: A basket by Trey Harden at the buzzer gave Bland County the victory over Northwood Saturday.
The Bears trailed by five at the half but used a 12-4 third quarter to take the lead before it came down to the final possession.
Bland (12-5, 4-2 Mountain Empire) was led by 14 points from Drew Hoge and 12 from Gage Hankins.
Eli Carter led Northwood with 23 points and Luke Carter added 16.
Bland County heads on the road to play Grayson County Tuesday in a Mountain Empire District game.
Mercer Christian 80, Elk Valley 38: A balanced scoring attack helped the Cavaliers cruise past the Panthers Saturday afternoon.
Four players scored in double figures for MCA (19-8) led by 19 from Sam Boothe.
Tanner Keathley and Steven Belcher each had 11 while Garrett Goings chipped in 10.
Elk Valley was led by 14 points from Ethan Woodard and 10 by Josiah Underwood.
Mercer Christian travels to River View February 6.
Capital 76, PikeView 69: Capital built a seven-point lead at the half and held on to beat PikeView Saturday in a consolation game of the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Double-doubles from Kobey Taylor-Williams and Peyton Meadows were not enough as the Panthers (4-11) shot only 43.9 percent from the field compared to 48 percent for the Cougars. Capital also made eight three-pointers to only three for PikeView.
Taylor-Williams scored a game-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while Meadows added in 18 points and 11 rebounds.
Capital was led by 18 points from Kerion Martin and 14 for Ekia Wicker off the bench. Karrington Hill added 13 points with Daimarquis Brooks had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyler Meadows was the third player in double figures for PikeView with 13 points off the bench.
PikeView will host Summers County Wednesday.
Beth Haven 79, Pipestem Christian 42: Pipestem could not stop the Beth Haven offense Saturday and its own offense struggled to score in a loss.
The lone scorer in double figures for Pipestem (7-8) was Skyler Humbar with 10 points while Beth Haven had three in double figures.
Matt Spotting led Beth Haven with 18 points with Andy Spotting adding 15 and 13 from Isaac Moore.
Pipestem Christian hosts Mount Hope Tuesday.
