Princeton girls soccer players Sadie Boggess and Lauren Parish received All-Class AAA All-State Honorable Mention status in recent balloting of the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Boggess and Parish were both first team selections to the Class AAA, Region 3 first team. Princeton’s Riley Riggs earned all region second team status, while Reagan Southers was a Region 3 honorable mention selection.
The PikeView boys soccer team had four players selected to the WVHSSCA Boys AA/A all-state honorable mention list: Blake Bowling, Jonathan Mitchell, Kaleb Dunn, Alex Patton and Dylan Blake.
All four Panthers boys players were Class AA/A Region 3 first team selections.
