Ten high school volleyball players from Four Seasons Country programs received all-state honors with this week’s release of the state’s post-season picks for West Virginia Class A, Class AA and Class AAA honors.
Princeton senior hitter Sam Elliston received Class AAA Special Honorable Mention while her Tigers teammate Maddie Stull received honorable mention recognition.
PikeView’s Anyah Brown received all Class AA Second Team honors while Lady Panthers teammate Abby Stovall earned Class AA Honorable Mention status.
Bluefield’s Erica Poe earned all Class AA Special Honorable Mention.
A total of five local Class A teams earned all-state status.
Among those receiving Special Honorable Mention was Montcalm’s Kayleigh Hodges, River View’s Chloe Mitchem and James Monroe’s Sydney Phipps. Honorable Mention selections included James Monroe’s Karissa Hunnicutt and River View’s Sierra Garlic.
In nearby Summers County, Gavin Pivont and Taylor Isaac both earned All-Class AA Second Team status.
Wirt County’s Emma Wyer was Class A Captain, Alyssa Hill of Phillip Barbour was Class AA Captain and Greenbrier East’s Chylyn Pate was named Class AAA Captain.
