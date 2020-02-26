CLINTWOOD, Va. — The third time playing Ridgeview was not the charm for the Richlands girls basketball team as its season came to an end Wednesday night.
The Blue Tornado fell 51-23 in the VHSL Region 2D tournament quarterfinals to the top seed from the Mountain 7 District.
Ridgeview (21-5) jumped out to 17-3 after the first quarter and Richlands (11-15) struggled to score all game long.
No player scored in double figures for Richlands as Rachael Rife had a team-high eight points. Lauren Earls had seven and Ginger Short chipped in six for the Blue Tornado who only made six field goals to 18 for the Wolfpack.
Cassidy Thomas scored a game-high 14 points as the Wolfpack had a balanced scoring attack. Hannah Dotson, Brooklyn Frazier and Hailey Sutherland each had seven points for Ridgeview which did not make a three-pointer.
The loss by Richlands means the season is over for all three Tazewell County girls squads while the lone team left on the boys side is Graham.
Graham plays today at 6 p.m. in the Region 2D quarterfinals against Wise Central in the David J. Prior Convention Center on the campus of UVA-Wise.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greenbrier East 58, PikeView 30: PikeView was unable to recover from a poor first quarter as it lost its regular season finale Wednesday night.
The Spartans went out to a 20-2 lead after the first quarter and did not look back as the Panthers (8-14) scored 15 points total in the first three quarters.
Greenbrier East had three scorers in double figures led by 14 points from Tucker Via. Bailee Coles had 12 and Monquelle Davis added 10 for the Spartans.
Jake Coalson was the lone scorer in double figures for PikeView with 12 points while Dylan Blake added in nine. Coalson grabbed seven rebounds.
PikeView begins sectional play Tuesday against Bluefield at Princeton High School with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
River View 61, Mount View 56: Only five players scored for the Raiders but all of them had at least nine as they wrapped up the regular season with a win.
Down by two points at the end of the first quarter River View (11-8) outscored Mount View 30-21 over the following two quarters to take control of the game.
Daniel Dobbs led the Raiders with 17 points and Kobe Halstead had 13. Freddie Dawson and David atkins each had 11 along with nine from Chase Porter. Porter also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Mount View was led by 18 points from Brendon Rotenberry and 10 by Skyler Justice.
The Golden Knights outscored the Raiders in the fourth quarter 19-17 but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
River View hosts James Monroe Saturday at 2p.m. in the opening game of the sectional tournament. Mount View hosts Montcalm Tuesday to open its sectional tournament.
