GARDNER — The final regular season home game for the three seniors on the PikeView High boys basketball team could not have gone better Thursday night.
The trio combined for 52 points as the Panthers swept the season series against sectional foe James Monroe with a 80-69 win.
Senior Alex Young scored a career-high 29 points in his final home game and senior Peyton Meadows added 16 points.
The third Pikeview senior, Chase Watkins, had seven points with junior Kobey Taylor-Williams scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
The Mavericks were led by 22 points from Eli Allen and 19 for Cameron Thomas. Shad Sauvage chipped in 12 for James Monroe (6-14).
PikeView (7-13) built a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter which it extended to 11 at half before the teams went even in the second half.
PikeView travels to Independence Saturday while James Monroe heads to Pocahontas County today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Montcalm 52, Meadow Bridge 22: The Lady Generals were strong on the defensive end of the floor not allowing the Lady Wildcats to score more than seven points in a quarter Thursday night.
The two teams who will meet in the first round of the sectional tournament Tuesday saw Montcalm jump out to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter and then use an 18-6 third quarter to put the game away.
Olivia Alexander led Montcalm (9-11) with 15 points and freshman Makenzie Crews added 14 points along with five assists. Megan Lester chipped in nine points.
Meadow Bridge was led by six points from Summer Bragg.
Montcalm wraps up its regular season today with a home game against Oak Hill at 5:30 p.m.
River View 51, Mountain Mission 41: The Lady Raiders closed out its regular season with a solid victory over the Lady Challenges Thursday.
River View (14-7) built a 28-20 lead at the half before Mountain Mission cut it to three with a 14-9 advantage in the third quarter. The Lady Raiders used a 14-7 four quarter to close out the victory.
Kristen Calhoun scored a game-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds and Demi Lester added 11 points. Calhoun and Lester each had five steals on the defensive end of the floor.
River View begins the sectional tournament Tuesday when it plays Bluefield at Princeton with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m.
LATE MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Glenwood 45, Montcalm 37: For the fourth consecutive season Glenwood is the Mercer County Middle School Single A champions as it beat Montcalm Wednesday night.
Three players scored in double figures for Glenwood led by 16 points from Nathan Blankenship. Brandon Clay added 12 points along with 10 from Chance Watkins.
Montcalm was led by 15 points from Ryland Parks along with eight for Logan Carver and seven from Justin Pacitto.
