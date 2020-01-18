ELKVIEW — A double-double from Karis Trump was not enough for the Mercer Christian Academy girls Saturday in a 39-35 loss to Elk Valley Christian School.
Trump scored a team-high 11 points and grabbed 16 boards while Kirsten Trump had 10 points and nine for Karis Trump. Alei Harvey got 10 boards for the Lady Cavaliers (9-4).
Elk Valley was led by 15 points from Gracie Frame and 12 for Kailey Graham.
MCA travels to Seneca Trail Tuesday.
LATE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson County 54, Bland County 40: A 17-4 second quarter propelled Grayson County past Bland County Friday night.
The Lady Bears started with a strong first quarter where they went out to a 14-7 lead but were unable to stop the Lady Blue Devils in the second quarter.
Kacie Shaffner and Jacie Bennett each had 15 points for Grayson County.
Bland County was led by 11 points from Emma Townley and six rebounds for Katelyn Hall.
Bland County heads to Rural Retreat Monday.
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Bland County 53, Grayson County 41: A balanced scoring effort from the Bears coupled with a 16-2 advantage in the second quarter gave them a Mountain Empire District win Friday night.
No player scored more than 11 points for Bland County (8-3, 2-1 MED) but four were in double figures. Drew Hoge led the Bears with 11 while Noah Payne, Dylan Havens and Pierce Kegley each had 10 points.
Grayson County was led by 21 points from Andrew Shaffner.
Bland County travels to Rural Retreat Monday.
