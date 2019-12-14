NARROWS, Va — Three players scored more than 20 points for Giles High girls basketball as its high-scoring offense flew past Narrows 88-51 for the Narrows Christmas Tournament championship.
The undefeated Lady Spartans (4-0) had a 37-15 lead at the half and did not stop scoring with Gracie Merrix having a team-high 24 points.
Karsyn Reed and Hanna Santolla each added 21 points for Giles.
Senior Audrey Riddle scored 18 points for the Green Wave (1-3) and freshman Mya Robertson chipped in 10 points.
Giles hosts Blacksburg Monday while Narrows hosts Parry McCluer Tuesday.
James Monroe 59, Bland County 49: Outscoring the Lady Bears 21-6 in the second quarters was the difference for the Mavericks Saturday in the consolation game of the Narrows Christmas Tournament.
Morgan Boroski had a team-high 17 points for James Monroe and Akayla Hughes added 16 points.
Bland County was passed by 20 points from Emma Townley.
James Monroe travels to Graham Tuesday and Bland County heads to Tazewell Monday.
South Charleston 60, PikeView 58: A fourth quarter rally from PikeView fell short as it lost to South Charleston in the FCA Hoops Classic Saturday afternoon.
A balanced scoring effort for the Panthers saw Shiloh Bailey and MaKenzee Shrewsbury each score 11 points with 10 points from Hannah Perdue and Laken McKinney.
McKinney grabbed 14 rebounds while Bailey had eight.
PikeView point guard Hope Craft did not score but was named the Panthers MVP of the game for her defense with three steals and seven rebounds along with two assists.
Myra Cuffee led Charleston with 20 points and Maliha Witten was the only other scorer in double figures with 17 points.
PikeView returns home to host Shady Spring Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bland County 64, Narrows 55: The Bears defense shut down the Green Wave in the fourth quarter allowing only four points to advance to championship game of the Narrows Christmas Tournament.
Bland County (3-1) was led by 15 points each from Noah Payne and Drew Hoge. Dylan Havens chipped in 10 points for the Bears.
It was a balanced scoring effort for Narrows with four players scoring at least nine points led by 11 from Matthew Morgan. The other player in double figures for the Green Wave was Logan Conley with 10 points with Adam Frame and Gavin Fletcher each adding nine of their own.
Bland will play James Monroe Monday for the title at 7:30 p.m.
