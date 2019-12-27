OAK HILL — Bouncing back from a two-point loss to rival Princeton High was the goal Friday night for the Bluefield High boys basketball team and they did so beating Oak Hill 74-56.
The Beavers (3-1) used the second and third quarters to expand the lead to 13 points.
Braeden Crews continued his strong start to the season scoring 28 points with six-foot-seven Sean Martin scoring 15 points. Jahiem House chipped in 13 points for Bluefield which made 15-of-19 free throws including eight-of-nine in the second half.
Martin completed a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds along with five blocks while House had nine boards. Crews was a pest on defense picking up five steals.
Bluefield made seven three-pointers with Crews draining four and Caden Fuller making two-of-four shots from behind the arc. Oak Hill scored over half their points from behind the three-point line making 10 three-pointers for the game.
The Red Devils shot 32 percent from three as they attempted 31 three-pointers while the Beavers shot 33 percent on 21 attempts from behind the arc.
Oak Hill was led by 15 points from Darian McDowell, three baskets from beyond the arc, and 11 points by Jason Manns.
Bluefield returns to the court today when it plays Graham at Graham Middle School with tip-off scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Montcalm 55, Craig County 44: Searching for its first victory of the season the Montcalm boys basketball team turned to two freshmen to make a big impact and get the Generals their first win of the season.
Noah White led Montcalm (1-4) with 17 points and four steals with fellow freshman Kobie Neal chipping in 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The second player with a double-double for the Generals was Leon Lambert with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Craig County had Levi Law score 18 points and Nate Nichols add in 16 points.
Montcalm is off until Jan. 3 when it heads to Greenbrier West.
Greater Beckley Christian 76, Princeton 51: The shots did not fall for Princeton in a loss to Greater Beckley Christian in the Little General Shootout at the Raleigh County Armory.
The Tigers shot just 34 percent from the field for the game and the Crusaders made 44.6 percent of their shots.
Greater Beckley Christian built an 18-point lead at halftime scoring 16 points in the post and taking advantage of Princeton turnovers for 11 points.
In the second half the Tigers only allowed 6 points off its turnovers while getting 12 off Crusader turnovers. GBC ended the game with 15 turnovers to 13 for Princeton.
Ethan Parson led Princeton with 11 points and nine rebounds along with five blocks. Peyton Brown and Ben Broyles each had 10 points with Broyles scoring his in just eight minutes while making all three of his three-pointers and a free throw.
The starters scored all but 11 points for Greater Beckley Christian with Isaiah Hairston recording a double-double of 22 points and 10 rebounds. Elijah Edwards scored 16 points and Thad Jordan had 14 for the Crusaders.
Princeton plays today in a consolation game at 2 p.m. against Sherman.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
