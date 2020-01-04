BECKLEY — The final game of the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh Convention Center lived up to its billing as a heavyweight battle between Bluefield High boys basketball and Chapmanville Regional Saturday night.
The winning streak against in-state opponents extended to 53 games for Chapmanville (7-1) as it beat Bluefield 60-50.
The six-foot-nine Marshall commit Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 21 points for the Tigers. He completed the double-double with 12 rebounds.
Braeden Crews led the Beavers (5-2) with 22 points while Jahiem House chipped in 10 and Kaulin Parris had nine points.
The game was tied at the end of the first quarter 16 but then Chapmanville turned up its defense allowing only five points to take a lead it would not give up.
The two-time defending state champs in Class AA had Phillip Mullins score 20 points and grab nine rebounds while Andrew Shull scored 14 points.
All night long Bluefield battled foul trouble with its post players trying to contain Anochili-Killen as six-foot-seven Sean Martin picked up four fouls early in the third quarter and House fouled out with just under five minutes left in the game.
House had a team-high nine rebounds for the Beavers and Tyrese Hairston grabbed eight boards with Martin being limited due to four trouble.
With Anochili-Killen in the post Bluefield took 17 three-pointers but only made one of them.
Bluefield heads to Princeton Tuesday looking to avenge the 65-63 loss Dec. 21.
Princeton 80, Mercer Christian 48: The Princeton defense continued to be successful forcing turnovers with 25 to win its two games of the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Peyton Brown had seven steals and Braydon Quesenberry grabbed five while the Tigers offense only turned the ball over eight times.
Princeton saw Ethan Parsons score a team-high 28 with 20 coming in the first half and grad a team-leading seven rebounds.
The Tigers shot 52.5 percent from the field with four players scoring in double figures including 15 from Delathan Wilborn.
Brown had 13 points and eight assists for Princeton while Quesenberry chipped in 10 points.
Garrett Goings led Mercer Christian with 15 points and five offensive rebounds. Sam Boothe has 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cavaliers who shot 31.9 percent from the field.
Princeton hosts county rival Bluefield Tuesday and MCA travels to Twin Valley Monday.
Narrows 72, Highland 21: An undefeated start to Pioneer District play continued for the Green Wave in a dominating victory Saturday night.
The balanced scoring offense for Narrows (5-1, 2-0 Pioneer) was led by 14 points from Logan Conley along with 11 apiece from Gavin Fletcher and Dustin Wiley.
Highland was led by six points from Ethan Moore.
Narrows host Bland County Monday with tip-off at 7 p.m.
Beth Haven Christian 75, Pipestem Christian 33: A balanced scoring effort saw Beth Haven Christian School beat Pipestem Christian Academy Saturday.
Andy Spalding led the Hornets with 26 points while Mason Henry added in 15 points and Matt Spalding chipped in 10.
The defense of Beth Haven was tough to breakthrough with Tyler Pack leading Pipestem with 10 points.
James Stalnaker had nine points and Luke Rutherford scored eight.
Pipestem hosts Seneca Trail Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Woodrow Wilson 76, PikeView 56: Turnovers were the difference Saturday when PikeView and Woodrow Wilson played in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Lady Eagles forced 30 turnovers while only committing 10 themselves.
Woodrow Wilson shot 37 percent from the field with PikeView making 38.6 percent of their shots on 24 less attempts.
Elizabeth Cadle scored 23 points for the Lady Eagles along with seven assists. Victoria Staunton had 17 points an Jamara Walton chipped in 16 points in just 11 minutes.
PikeView (5-4) was led in scoring by Laken McKinney who had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
The only other scorer in double figures for the Lady Panthers was Makenzee Shrewsbury with 12 points. McKinney and Shiloh Bailey each had three blocks with Bailey grabbing nine boards.
PikeView heads to Oak Hill Tuesday.
Narrows 57, Highland 20: The defense was strong Saturday for Narrows as it picked up its first win in Pioneer District play.
The Green Wave (2-5, 1-1 Pioneer) were led by 13 points apiece from Mya Robertson and Allison Grose.
Alyssa Bishop grabbed 11 rebounds for Narrows and Grose had nine. Bishop added seven points for the Green Wave.
Highland was led by eight points from Alexis Wilfong and seven from Anna Armstrong.
Narrows host Bath County Tuesday in a district game.
Contact sports@bdtonline.com
