BECKLEY — Despite scoring 82 points it was the defense that was the star for the Bluefield High boys basketball team Thursday night in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Bluefield (5-1) held Greenbrier East to 25.5 percent shooting from the field in an 82-41 win while the Beavers shot 60.7 percent.
No player scored more than six points for the Spartans and the Beavers had five scorers in double figures.
Kaulin Parris led Bluefield with 20 points, connecting on four-of-six three-pointers. Jahiem House, Sean Martin and Caden Fuller each had 12 points for the Beavers while Braeden Crews had 10 points and seven assists.
Martin was a havoc on the defensive end for Bluefield with five blocked shots along with four steals apiece from Crews and Tyrese Hairston.
Bluefield was effective in the paint with 46 points and from behind the arc making nine-of-16 attempts. In addition to the four makes from Parris, Fuller made four three-pointers and Hairston swished his lone attempt from three.
Greenbrier East had Adam Searns and Quentin Wilson lead them in scoring with six points as the Spartans committed 20 turnovers to the 17 from the Beavers.
Bluefield will play Chapmanville Saturday at 8:30 p.m. in the nightcap of the tournament. Bluefield was scheduled to play PikeView tonight but that game has been cancelled.
James Monroe 69, Oak Hill 63: The Mavericks made over half their shots as they beat the Red Devils Thursday afternoon in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
James Monroe shot 54.7 percent from the field while limiting Oak Hill to only 36.8 percent including 28.6 percent on 35 three-point attempts.
Shad Sauvage drained six three-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points as the Mavericks outscored the Red Devils by 12 points in the second half to win.
The Mavericks controlled the glass with Dalton Bradley grabbing 13 rebounds and 10 from Cameron Thomas. Bradley completed a double-double by scoring 21 points.
Oak Hill had four players score in double figures with Jason Manns scoring 20 points and 14 from Brandon Wisen. Darion McDowell had 12 points and six assists while Hunter Rinehart had 10 points.
James Monroe got to the free throw line 28 times but only made 16 of them while Oak Hill was 11-for-13 from the charity stripe.
James Monroe is back on the court today when it plays Liberty at 11 a.m.
Mercer Christian 44, Summers County 41: An 11-4 advantage in the third quarter proved to be the difference for the Cavaliers Thursday night in a victory over the Bobcats.
MCA (8-4) was led in scoring by Eric Boothe with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first half, and 10 from Garret Goings including eight in the second half.
Ty Fitzpatrick led Summers County with 14 points and Trent Meador scored 10.
MCA hosts Mount View today.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PikeView 64, Wyoming East 49: Assists on 21 of 27 field goals propelled PikeView past Wyoming East Thursday evening in the New River CTC Invitational at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Lady Panthers shot 60 percent from the field and had three players with at least five assists. Olivia Boggess and Hannah Perdue each had six assists and Hope Craft had five.
They were able to get the ball into the post where the Lady Panthers scored 42 points led by 14 from Shiloh Bailey and 13 from Laken McKinney. Perdue also had 14 points for PikeView and Craft added 11 points.
PikeView forced 25 turnovers with Craft getting six steals and five from Boggess while McKinney redirected three shots. The Lady Panthers committed 24 turnovers in the win.
Wyoming East was led by 17 points from Kauley Bane and 16 from Daisha Summers. Abby Russell and Sara Saunders had five assists each with Saunders grabbing eight rebounds.
PikeView will play Woodrow Wilson Saturday at 3:15 p.m. who won earlier Thursday.
River View 70, Man 38: Four players scored in double figures as River View overwhelmed Man Thursday night to push its record to 7-2.
Demi Lester led River View with 21 points while Kristen Calhoun had a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders defense was forcing turnovers all game with Trista Lester getting six steals, Demi Lester with five and Jenna Atwell with three.
Trista Lester and Atwell each had 10 points with Atwell also recording four assists.
The top scorer for Man was Macie Klein with 13 points.
River View goes on the road Tuesday to play Mount View.
Mercer Christian 34, Crosslanes Christian 17: Mercer Christian Academy doubled up Crosslanes Christian Thursday night to improve to 6-3 on the season.
Kayley Trump led the Lady Cavaliers with 14 points and Abbie Keaton added in 11 points.
MCA hosts Greater Beckley Christian Tuesday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mercer Christian 45, Crosslanes Christian 18: The undefeated season continued for Mercer Christian Thursday night in a victory over Crosslanes.
MCA (8-0) was led by 19 points from Kayley Trump and 12 from Bailee Martin. Karis Trump added eight points for Mercer Christian.
Eliza Bacchus scored seven points for Crosslanes.
Greater Beckley Christian travels to MCA Tuesday with tip-off at 5:30 p.m.
