ROCKY GAP, Va. — Thursday night was a chance for the Bland County boys basketball team to get the second seed in the Mountain Empire District tournament but it was a tough task.
The Bears would have to beat top-seed Auburn but came up short in a 59-46 loss at Bland County High School to close out the regular season.
Auburn build a 10-point lead at the half and did not allow Bland County to make a comeback.
Bland County (13-7, 5-4 Mountain Empire) was led by Drew Hoge with 17 points and 12 for Pierce Kegley.
Ethan Millirons led three scorers in double figures for Auburn with 21 points. Daniel Brotherton scored 12 and Michael Royal had 10.
Bland County is the third seed and opens the district tournament Saturday with a home game against Galax at 7 p.m.
Grundy 57, Twin Valley 40: Grundy closed out an undefeated Black Diamond District season with a solid victory over Twin Valley.
The Golden Wave (18-2, 8-0 BDD) trailed 14-13 at the end of the first quarter but used a 14-5 second quarter to pull away.
Cade Looney led Grundy with 35 points and nine rebounds. He was the lone scorer in double figures.
Twin Valley (6-16) was led by 17 points from Trevor McGlothlin.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PikeView 66, James Monroe 54: The Lady Panthers dominated on the boards with three players grabbing double-digit rebounds in their 13th win of the season.
Laken McKinney and Shiloh Bailey each grabbed 12 rebounds for PikeView (13-8) while Makenzee Shrewsbury had 10 boards. McKinney led the Lady Panthers with 24 points and chipped in three steals.
Bailey scored 11 points and blocked three shows while Shrewsbury completed the double-double with 10 points.
Hope Craft added nine points and five steals for PikeView.
Morgan Boroski guided the James Monroe (8-12) offense with a game-high 34 points with Akayla Hughes chipping in eight.
PikeView travels to Wyoming East Monday while James Monroe wraps up the regular season with a home game against Bluefield Tuesday.
LATE BOYS BASKETBALL
Bland County 63, George Wythe 60: Overtime was needed but the Bears were able to leave Wytheville Wednesday with a victory.
Tied at 56 at the end of regulation Bland County outscored George Wythe 7-4 in the lone overtime period.
Drew Hoge led the Bears with 23 points while Pierce Kegley chipped in 22 points. The third scorer in double figures for Bland County was Noah Payne with 12 points.
Bland County built a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter but were outscored 13-6 in the second quarter and neither team could create separation in the second half.
George Wythe had three scorers in double figures led by 19 from Peyton Coe. Dawson McMillian chipped in 17 and Avery Made had 11 for the Maroons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.