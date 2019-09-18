HILLSVILLE, Va. — Personal and season best times were put up by local runners at the Maroon Tide Invitational Wednesday.
In the girls race Tazewell came in 11th while Graham was 15th of 29 teams. Leading the way was Margaret Ann Riddlehuber who sneaked into the top 25 with a time of 21:56 that put her in 23rd place.
Returning from an early season injury, Graham’s Julia Day placed 58th with a time of 23:53, a season best and an improvement on her last race by 97 seconds.
The Lady Bulldogs had three runners finish within four places with Shianne Waters in 64th, Jossie Whitt in 66th and Lauren Keene in 67th. Waters finished six seconds ahead of Whitt who edged out Keene by four tenths of a second.
Graham junior Katie Benson raced to 71st with a time of 24:35 and 21 seconds behind her was Elise Clary in 79th. Lauren Pearce bested her personal best to finish 91st and Rachel White improved her personal best by almost two minutes to place 107th.
Alivia Nolley rounded out the Tazewell runners coming in 122nd and Graham’s Rebecca Smith placed 124th in her season debut.
The boys race saw Bluefield’s Lavon McClarrin be the top local finished by placing 50th with a time of 18:24. Graham’s Dan Pearce finished in 78th with a season best and Tazewell’s Nick Taylor rounded out the top three local finished in 86th place just 14 seconds behind Pearce with a time of 19:34.
It was the same for the Bulldogs boys as the girls with three runners finishing within a span of four places. Ian Rhudy came in 109th with Jackson Duty five seconds behind him in 11th and Jacob Dowell trailing Duty by two seconds. Coming in 110th was Bluefield’s Jordan McClarrin just two seconds behind Rhudy and Joseph Woods came in 118th.
Bluefield’s Mitchell Solomon finished in 127th with a time of 21:15 and Bryce Havens ran a personal best by nearly a minute to place 148th for Graham. Ten seconds behind Havens was Bluefield’s Tristen Whited who finished in 150th.
Andrew Spencer, Korbin Bailey and Dallas Blankenship rounded out the runners for the Beavers finishing in 175th, 179th and 184th, respectively.
Tazewell’s Kaleb Waters came in 187th and Graham’s freshman Zachary Taylor finished in 188th in his first race.
Graham Middle School competed in the two mile race with Alexis Leedy leading the girls in 16th place with Isabella Kaklis in 62nd and Laken Elmore two seconds behind in 64th. Olivia Pendland finished in 75th and Amanda Blevins in 80th to round out the girls.
The boys saw Jacob Toney place 44th in 14:18 with Michael Guzy seven seconds behind in 50th and Noah Lester in 78th.
Graham will be competing in the Wendy’s Invite Saturday at PikeView High School before Graham, Tazewell, Bluefield and PikeView will race eachother in the Graham Invitational at Graham Recreation Park next Wednesday afternoon.
