PEARISBURG, Va. — Tazewell’s Margaret Anne Ridlehuber and Graham’s Daniel Pearce were the top local high school finishers in the Giles Invitational Cross Country Meet in Pearisburg, Va., on Wednesday.
Kenzie May of Parry McCluer was the girls overall winner, clocking a winning team of 18:41. Radford won the girls’ team title with a score of 46 points. Roanoke Catholic’s Daniel Connelly won the boys race with a 15:42. Parry McCluer won as a team with 35 points. A total of 18 boys and girls teams competed in the event.
Ridlehuber finished 23rd overall with a time of 22:58. She was followed to the finish by teammates Josie Whitt (47th, 26:35), Lauren Keene (60th, 27:51), Adyn Daniels (63rd, 28:12), Shianne Waters (69th, 29:09) and Alivia Nolley (71st, 30:06) for the Bulldogs, who finished ninth as a team with 207 points.
Katie Benson led the Graham girls harriers in the meet, finishing 27th overall with a time of 23:21. Lauren Pearce (53rd, 27:22) and Rachel White (72nd, 30:35) were the only other two G-Girls running in the meet.
Princeton girls’ runners in the meet included Anna Smith (78th, 35:20) and Cierra Paul (79th, 36:01), and Brooke Pinter (80th, 36:21).
In the boys meet, Graham’s Pearce finished 54th with a time of 20:32. Teammate Bryce Havens finished 94th with a 25:29..
The Tazewell boys team finished 11th with 326 points. Nick Taylor (65th, 21:20), Jacob Dowell (66th, 21:21), Ian Rhudy (73rd, 22:10), Jackson x1st, Jackson Duty (81st, 22:51), Joseph Woods (86th. 23:27) and. Kaleb Waters (104th, 30:08).
Running for 13th place Princeton (377 points) was Montana Meachum (64th, 21:18), Dylan Sanders (74th, 22:11), Bradford Hurt (84th, 22:58), Benjamin Walker (89th, 24:17) and Jerry Reed III (101st, 27:51).
The next big high school cross country meet is the Lebanon Invitational on Saturday, which will be held on the same course upon which this year’s Southwest District and Region 2D meets will be held.
