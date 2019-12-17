High School Hoops...

High School Boys and Girls Basketball

Games for Tuesday, December 17

Boys Games

PikeView at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Summers County, 5 p.m.

River View at Montcalm, 7:30 pm.

Independence at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Graham at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Christiansburg at Giles, 7 p.m.

Honaker at J.I. Burton, 7:30 p.m.

Richlands at Twin Valley, 8 p.m.

Northwood at Council, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Games

Wyoming East at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Shady Spring at PikeView , 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Graham, 5:30 p.m.

River View at Montcalm, 6 p.m.

Parry McCluer at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Honaker, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Twin Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northwood at Council, 6 p.m.

