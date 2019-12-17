Games for Tuesday, December 17
Boys Games
PikeView at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Summers County, 5 p.m.
River View at Montcalm, 7:30 pm.
Independence at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Graham at Pulaski County, 7 p.m.
Bland County at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Christiansburg at Giles, 7 p.m.
Honaker at J.I. Burton, 7:30 p.m.
Richlands at Twin Valley, 8 p.m.
Northwood at Council, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Games
Wyoming East at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Shady Spring at PikeView , 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Graham, 5:30 p.m.
River View at Montcalm, 6 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Honaker, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Twin Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northwood at Council, 6 p.m.
