BLUEFIELD — Bluefield College officials have previously noted that upwards of 70 percent or more of the school’s student body are also student athletes who participate in varsity sports.
The inherent uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic is having a 100-percent headache-inducing effect on the Rams campus culture as coaches and administrators scramble to adapt to sanctioning body guidelines, season suspensions and edicts that can change overnight — if not sooner.
While all Bluefield College sports are NAIA-affiliated, some — like basketball, baseball and softball — compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. Others — like football and men’s volleyball — compete in the Mid-South Conference.
On Friday, the Appalachian Athletic Conference Council of Presidents recently approved the following statement:
“Being especially mindful of the health and safety of our student-athletes, the Appalachian Athletic Conference is suspending all athletic competitions through April 5, 2020. A further decision on whether to resume spring season competition will be announced some time before then based on developments in the efforts to contain COVID-19. During this time, the AAC will continue to access and review the viability of our 2020 spring sports regular season and postseason competition.”
Basically, this means that BC’s most spectator-friendly spring sports — baseball and softball — are in a state of suspended animation until April 5. Teams are not even allowed to practice during this time period. Perhaps competition will be allowed to resume. Perhaps not.
“I think (the AAC) will be evaluating the situation every week,” said Bluefield College Sports Information Director Bob Redd.
The men’s and women’s basketball seasons had already been completed before pandemic panic started sweeping the sports world. Not so fortunate for one Bluefield College program which has a season that begins in winter and concludes in the spring: men’s volleyball, which also competes in the Mid-South Conference.
“For the Mid-South Conference, there’s no competitions being held through March 30, and that affects our volleyball team,” Redd said. “That pretty much wipes out our volleyball schedule.”
The Rams netters’ last game was an 0-3 defeat at the hands of Tusculum College this past Tuesday. There were 10 unplayed games remaining on the Bluefield College regular season slate.
The response to the COVID-19 situation has not only disrupted Bluefield College sports that compete in the springtime. Rams head football coach Dewey Lusk was eager for spring football practices to finally get under way at Mitchell Stadium. Now that’s been put on hold.
“I’m trying to figure it out right now as we speak. It’s looking like we can’t have practice or even think about it until after April 5. I just received a text that the weight room will remain open for those students who remain on campus. I’m still trying to figure out what we can and can’t do,” said Lusk, who, like many coaches and athletic administrators across the nation, is stunned by the minute-to-minute fluidity of the crisis.
“I had four recruits on campus today and got the announcement about school going online just a few minutes ago. So I haven’t really had time to see what all is transpiring yet,” Lusk said.
While spring practice plans are placed on hold, the recruiting process carries on, however. So far, not even COVID-19 has managed to keep Lusk and his staff off the recruiting path. Not unless they are directed otherwise.
“Recruiting is a marathon for us, anyway. We’ll still be able to take kids on campus. They have to fill out a form — it’s called an intake form — stating that they aren’t sick and this, that and the other. If they pass that, they can come to campus. They’re just taking precautions with this virus going around. But we’ll keep on recruiting,” he said.
