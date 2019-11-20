ATHENS — There will be a new head coach for Concord University football next season as Paul Price announced he stepped down Wednesday morning.
He posted a message on Twitter at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday an hour after the announcement was made.
“I have tendered my resignation as the Head Football Coach at Concord university. It has been a great decade, everyone I have been associated with was a joy to work with. I know that we can all be successful in our next endeavor and I look forward to the challenge HAIL AND FAREWELL(sic).”
During the four years Price was the head coach the Mountain Lions went 7-37 winning no more than two games in any of the seasons. Concord just completed its season with a 1-10 record.
“I’d like to thank Paul for his service to the football program, the University and the Athens community,” Concord Director of Athletics Kevin Garrett said. “I wish him nothing but the very best in his future endeavors.”
Price began his time at Concord as the linebackers coach in 2009 and spent two seasons doing that before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2011. He spent five years building stout defenses including in 2014 when the Mountain Lions made it to the NCAA Division II national semifinals led by a defense that caused 32 turnovers.
The university said that it would begin a national search for the 20th head coach in program history immediately.
Wimbush wins DPoY
The 2019 All Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division teams and individual awards winners were announced Wednesday with Bluefield College linebacker DaMarcus Wimbush winning MSC Appalachian Defensive Player of the Year.
Wimbush was the leading tackler for the Rams with 98 for the season and 11 of those for a loss. He registered 3.5 sacks and forced two fumbles, recovering one. The All-MSC Appalachian Division First Team linebacker was fourth overall in the MSC in tackles per game for all positions and 11th in NAIA with an average of 10.9 tackles.
Bluefield College’s Tanner Griffith also made the first team as a punter averaging 39.3 yards per punt this season. He had a long of 69 yards and also made five of nine field goals he attempted.
Rams quarterback Aidan Wilder was named to the second team having thrown for 2,131 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. He also finished third on the team in rushing yards and ran in 10 times for touchdowns.
Lowell Patron Jr. was also named to the second team with 613 yards receiving in seven games and six touchdowns.
Kentucky Christian’s DeVon McCoy is the Craig Mullins MSC Appalachian Offensive Player of the Year. Union College’s Jalen Echols was named the Appalachian Offensive Freshman of the Year and Cincinnati Christian’s Cole Pelgen was the Defensive Freshman of the Year.
Reinhardt head coach James Miller was named the 2019 Ron Finley Appalachian Division Coach of the Year for the Eagles winning the division for the fourth-straight season.
Despite not making the playoffs the season is not over for Bluefield as it host Kentucky Christian Saturday in a game that was scheduled when Cincinnati Christian cancelled its final three games with the school closing at the end of the semester.
The teams met earlier in the season with the Rams winning 57-54 on a Griffith field goal with seconds remaining.
BSC women’s basketball wins
MARS HILL, NC — The Bluefield State College women’s basketball team dominated in the paint all game long and used a strong third quarter to beat Mars Hill University 77-66 Wednesday night.
The Big Blues (2-2) outscored the Lions 23-9 in the third quarter to extend a five-point lead it had at halftime to 19. Bluefield State had a 53-38 advantage rebounding the ball and scored 46 points in the paint compared to 22 by Mars Hill (0-4).
Kylah Webb was the top scorer for the Big Blues with 19 points and the six-foot-one forward chipped in eight rebounds. Alexus Tucker and Kara Sandy each contributed 13 points on the night. Both also had five rebounds of which four were offensive boards for Sandy and Tucker had a team-high six assists.
Bluefield State had 20 assists on 30 made field goals with Dani Janutolo and Lauryn Hatfield each providing five.
Derricka Bramwell was the fourth scorer in double-digits for the Big Blues with 11 points and the freshman also grabbed seven rebounds.
Despite only making four of 20 three-pointers Bluefield State shot 41.7 percent from the field making half of their two-point shots.
Mars Hill was led by De’Ja Marshall with 17 points and 11 from Mallory Gardner.
Bluefield State returns home to host Washington Adventist Sunday at 4 p.m. beginning a stretch of five of seven games at home to close out 2019.
