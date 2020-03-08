BLUEFIELD — Truett McConnell pitcher Craig Barton struck out seven and walked two as he tossed a three-hit victory over homestanding Bluefield College in the first game of an Appalachian Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Bowen Field, on Sunday.
The Bears (11-10, 4-1 AAC) prevailed 5-1 in the opener.
Josh Johnston led the Truett-McConnell lineup, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Rams second baseman Carlos Torres had one of BC’s three hits, scoring the lone run on a sacrifice fly by Lenyn Napoleon.
George Curbelo stroked a double and Anderson Xapsos added a single.
Softball
Concord 6, Malone 0
CLERMONT, Fla. – The Concord University softball team hit four home runs on its way to a 6-0 win over Malone Sunday morning during its spring break trip.
Concord improves to 7-3-1 on the year. Malone is 0-1 after its season opener.
Four different players accounted for the homers while three pitchers combined to strike out 14 batters en route to the shutout.
Senior pitcher/outfielder Darby Fitzpatrick got things started with her first home run of the season in the second inning, a two-run shot that scored freshman catcher/outfielder Jolie Privett. Senior utility Jenna Witt came up with a solo homer, her fourth long ball in the last three games, to stretch the Concord lead to 3-0 in the third.
Three batters later, sophomore utility Skylar Jenkins blasted another solo home run.
With limited offense from Malone, senior outfielder Madi Cupp continued to pad the Mountain Lions’ advantage in the sixth her first career home run, a third solo homer in the game. Privett accounted for the final CU run as she scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Sophomore pitcher/outfielder Laura Thompson struck out seven batters to start the game in her three innings of work. Junior pitcher/outfielder Cartney Schoolcraft (3-1) tossed three more innings as she collected five strikeouts.
Freshman pitcher Josie Brewer fanned two of the three batters she faced in the seventh. The trio not only racked up 14 strikeouts, but only surrendered two hits to the Pioneers.
Jenkins, Schoolcraft and Witt all had two hits in the contest as Concord pounded out 10 hits.
Due to a travel ban from West Chester because of the coronavirus, Concord’s second game on Sunday in Florida was cancelled.
Shippensburg 26 Bluefield State 0
Chowan 8
Bluefield State 0
PETERSBURG, Va. — The Bluefield State softball team lost 26-0 to Shippensburg in five innings in a Virginia State University college softball tournament game on Sunday.
The Big Blues ended their tournament visit with an 8-0 loss to Chowan in five frames.
Bluefield State plays a doubleheader at Virginia Union in Richmond today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.