PRINCETON — The Princeton Rays will hold a ceremony Monday to induct former general manager Jim Holland into the Appalachian League Hall of Fame.
The ceremony will take place at the Vietnam Veterans building in Princeton at noon.
Holland was the P-Rays general manager for 24 years and earned the Appalachian League’s Award of Promotional Excellence five times and was the Executive of they Year in 1993.
He created the Mercer Cup in 1993 to build on the rivalry between the Princeton and Bluefield teams with a trophy given to the winner of the regular season series.
BASEBALL AT BOWEN!
It won’t be the Bluefield Blue Jays, but actual baseball is slated to be played at Bowen Field on Thursday, July 9.
In an American Legion 14-under showdown, American Legion Post No. 9 will face Coalfield Crush in a match-up of West Virginia’s two top-ranked teams in their division.
Activities will include the dedication of a Missing Man Chair at the ballpark and a flag retirement ceremony prior to the game.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
EAGLES SIDELINED
The Southwest Virginia Community College athletic department has announced that fall sports have been suspended for the 2020-21 academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The five teams that compete for the Flying Eagles in the fall are men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. In addition any teams that have a non-championship seasons in the fall have their games and practices suspended.
“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Fall season, we must always put the health and safety of our student athletes as our number one priority,” Athletic Director Jason Vencill said.
Winter and spring sports are still expected to be played.
The Flying Eagles will honor all letter of intents and all athletes will be given a release to transfer if requested.
