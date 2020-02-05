At least four local athletes are set to sign their national letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level today.
Graham’s Nick Kastner and Joey Dales will both be heading to Carson-Newman University in the fall to play football and are signing today at 3 p.m. in the Graham High library.
Kastner, a linebacker, was named to the VHSL Class 2 All-State second team defense for a strong senior season. He was also named to the Region 2D first team defense.
Dales handled the kicking and punting duties for the G-Men along with playing receiver. He was named to the Southwest District second team as a receiver, kicker and punter.
Levi Forrest of Richlands is signing his NLI to Penn State today at 3:30 p.m. in the high school library. Forrest has been names to the VHSL All-State team three times as a kicker and twice as a punter. He holds a number of Blue Tornado records and was named to the All-State first team as a kicker and punter for his senior season.
PikeView’s Tanner Hazelwood is signing his National Letter of Intent to play football for Glenville State today at 10 a.m. Hazelwood, an offensive lineman, was named to the 2019 All-Four Seasons Country football team.
There are still a number of talented local football players who are still deciding on their colleges of choice.
