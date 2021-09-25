TAZEWELL, Va. — The deepest, most talent-laden Class 1 football team in all of the Commonwealth played in Tazewell on Saturday and unfortunately that team wasn’t from Tazewell.
Even so, Bulldogs head football coach J’me Harris believes that taking on an opponent as daunting as Riverheads will play dividends for his program down the road.
Cayden Cook-Cash scored four first half touchdowns and the Gladiators extended their unbeaten streak to 41 games in a 56-19 win over Tazewell.
The beastly 6-foot-4, 200 pound sophomore running back and linebacker rushed for over 200 yards for unbeaten Riverheads (5-0), which is in the hunt for its sixth consecutive Class 1 state football championship.
“They call him ‘Triple C’,” said Harris, whose defenders remained aggressive throughout, in spite of the hazards of attempting to tackle a human freight train.
“They’re an excellent team. They’re well-coached. They’ve got tremendous athletes. And they’ve got a system that they totally believe in. They’ve executed and they’ve had positive reinforcement on that for 41 straight games now.”
In spite of being mightily over-matched by the strongest small-division football dynasty since the Appalachia High School football teams of Coach Tom Turner’s ‘Low-Life Single A’ era, Harris’ team didn’t emerge from the game empty handed.
Jacob Mullins scored first for the Bulldogs when he picked up a Gladiators fumble in the third quarter and took it in for a touchdown. Mullins capped it with a PAT kick.
In the fourth quarter, Carter Creasy threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jared Mullins. The kick failed
The Bulldogs (1-3) scored their third and final touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Creasy’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Cassius Harris. The two point conversion failed.
Creasy set that score up with a 50 yard scramble.
“We’ve played four teams right now and the combined record of the teams we’ve played is 14-1. They’ve won 41 straight, so we knew we had a brutal part of the schedule early on,” Harris said.
“We think when you play a schedule like this, you get to see which kids you can depend on, which kids still need a little more seasoning and that helps you move forward into the second half of your season. We knew we were up against it today but we also knew it was a good test to measure ourselves and measure ourselves as we move into the future,” he said.
One eye-catching measure was the performance of Cassius Harris on the routes. He had 20 receptions for a school-record 174 yards, which may also have tied the VHSL record for catches in a game.
Creasy also had an impressive day offensively, passing for more than 300 yards while rushing for over 100.
“He had over 400 yards total offense as a freshman against a five-time defending state champ, so we were happy there,” Harris said.
“We played an offensive line today that had one senior that played part-time. And with that, we played two juniors on the offensive line, a sophomore and a couple of freshmen, so we’re pretty happy with the way they protected him and the way we were able to move the ball. On defense, we forced a couple of turnovers from them, but we’ve obviously got to stop explosive plays,” Harris said.
Tazewell had three drives die inside the 20 with no points, reflecting the potential for a more competitive final score.
“We’ve got to go back and figure out how we can get the ball into the end zone when we do that. In a closer game, you settle for field goals but against them, it was hard to trade field goals,” Coach Harris said.
The Bulldogs also appear to have emerged from the game with no significant injuries, which is obviously a plus.
Tazewell has 33 kids on its roster and had only 26 available to play on Saturday.
As of Saturday, Tazewell remains slated to face Grundy next Friday in a Homecoming match-up. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
