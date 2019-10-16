The ambition of making it through a regular season unbeaten is more ubiquitous among football players than it is among athletes of any other high school sport. It isn’t realistic for everyone, but for some, it seems a reasonable goal. In the optimistic August light, running the table on a 10-game slate somehow feels eminently achievable.
Experience shows otherwise. On both sides of the state line, 10-0 regular season finishes are rare. Rarer still, the 14-0 on the West Virginia side and the 15-0 in Virginia. As we we have seen with our own eyes — it can happen. But it remains a rarity. It takes talent. It takes team chemistry. It takes consistency. It takes exceptional focus. It takes luck.
The days are growing shorter and Narrows High School (6-0) is riding its longest regular season winning streak in 40 years. The Green Wave are currently the top-rated team in Region 1C , boasting a 21.66 rating. They look to extend their streak to seven games with Friday’s Pioneer District game with Eastern Montgomery (1-5, 1-0). As of this week, Narrows isn’t the state’s lone unbeaten team in Class 1 football.
Across the state in Region 1A, King & Queen Central (6-0) retains all its crown jewels after a 50-6 win versus Mathews. Up north in 1B, defending Class 2 state champ Riverheads (6-0) rides the rapids as-yet uncapsized after a 48-0 ripping of Wilson Memorial. To the west in Region 1D, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (7-0) remains at liberty after its 42-13 win over Holston.
In Class 2, there has been a lot of come-uppance going around. Another conspicuously unblemished record bit the dust thanks to the only Virginia opponent to have defeated defending Class 2 state champ Graham so far. Region 2D juggernaut Ridgeview (5-1) saw its unbeaten streak come to an end on account of a 32-26 victory by Union.
The only undefeated team remaining in rough-and-tumble Class 2 is Region 1B’s mighty Stuart’s Draft (6-0), which beat Buffalo Gap 34-21.
In WVSSAC Class AA, there are still a few teams that haven’t scratched the paint job yet.
Oak Glen (7-0), Poca (6-0) and Bluefield arch-nemesis Fairmont Senior (6-0) all won last week while Keyser (6-0) and Man (6-0) stayed out of harm’s way, more or less, taking their open dates. The exalted undefeated run of Wyoming East (5-1) was a casualty with the Warriors falling 27-26 to Shady Spring in a nail-biter.
In WVSSAC Class A, Doddridge County (6-0) remains unbeaten and so does Pendleton County (6-0) — the latter, thanks to its 41-6 win over previously-unbeaten Tygarts Valley (5-1).
It’s a tough world out there.
One of the toughest spots in our part of the world this Friday night will once again be Witten Field-Bulldog Stadium where Tazewell (4-2) will face Bluefield (5-1) in the wake of absorbing a 41-0 Southwest District defeat at the hands of Graham last week. The Beavers represent Graham’s only other regular season loss thus far. Bluefield is ranked No. 2 among Class AA teams by a well-known media entity which shall remain nameless. The defending state champ Polar Bears are No. 1 in that poll, but in Four Seasons Country, the alpha mascot is the Beaver. This is a yardstick game which, while sternly wielded, could help the Bulldogs measure up in the long run.
After last week’s 54-7 ordeal at Cabell Midland, Class AAA Princeton (1-5) will travel to Lindside to face James Monroe (4-2) in a game that has the chance to be a lot more fun to watch.
Last year the Mavericks upset the Tigers 22-16 in overtime at Hunnicutt Stadium. James Monroe is a much-improved football team since last year. And in spite of just having been taken to the woodshed by the top-ranked Class AAA team in West Virginia (or No. 2, depending on who’s talking) — so is Princeton.
Hurley (4-2, 1-0) is currently tied for fourth in Region 1D and Honaker (3-3, 2-0) is rated 10th, but both teams are intensely fixated on winning the Black Diamond District championship because these things still matter to people in Russell and Buchanan counties. As well they should.
Over in Welch, expect a great outpouring of community sentiment when Mount View (3-3) faces Tug Valley (4-3) in the last high school football game to be played at Vic Nystrom Stadium. The Golden Knights will be getting a fine new stadium and playing surface at the Mount View campus. It’s always a bittersweet thing to see an old ball field retired. Expect the Knights to defend it one last time with all they’ve got.
In other Four Seasons Country games, Twin Valley (2-4) braces for the arrival of truculent-looking Thomas Walker (5-1) in a non-district game at Pilgrim’s Knob while Grundy (4-2) travels to Norton, Va. to confront J.I. Burton (4-2), also a non-district opponent.
The Pioneers — who occupy the westernmost school in the Commonwealth — are currently ranked second in Region 1D with a rating of 19.66. The Raiders, who retain atavistic Lonesome Pine District DNA in spite of Cumberland District affiliations, are also tied for fourth in Region 1D with a rating of 17.33. The Golden Wave is ranked seventh in the region (15.83).
Graham (4-2, 2-0) gets the keys to Mitchell Stadium on Friday night, taking on Virginia High (1-5, 0-2) in a Southwest District showdown. Richlands is next on Oct. 25, but the G-Men would do well not to look past this one.
The Blue Tornado (3-3, 1-0) continues their SWD Comeback Tour at Marion (3-3. 1-0).
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
