BLUEFIELD, Va. — It looks like Old Dominion University just pulled another coup versus Virginia Tech.
On Thursday, the multi-talented G-Men rising senior took his first step toward the next level, declaring his commitment to play for the Old Dominion Monarchs under head coach Bobby Wilder next year.
“I have decided to take my talents to Old Dominion University! REST IN PEACE TONY AND PAW! Continue to watch over me as I start a new chapter in my life! (Heart emoji, lion emoji) #AIMHIGH,” Lester posted on Twitter early Thursday evening.
Lester is the third consecutive Division I prospect in as many seasons for the G-Men, who have flourished since head coach Tony Palmer took over the reigns of the program.
“He’s been a great player for us ever since he joined us and we’re really proud of him,” said Palmer, who earned state Coach of the Year honors in 2018 after shepherding the Graham to a Class 2 state football championship last season.
The ‘Rest in Peace’ reference in Lester’s tweet included a shout out to Tony ‘Lil Tony’ Webster, a widely beloved Bluefield High School student athlete and competitive power lifter whose tragic death due to an aneurysm last winter created an outpouring of grief not only in both Bluefields, but all across the state of West Virginia. Webster’s heavily-attended memorial service held at Brushfork Armory attracted a surprise a visit from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. Lester and the late Webster had been the best of friends since early childhood. Lester served as one of the pallbearers.
Lester’s commitment to the Monarchs coincides with an all-time surge in recognition for the Norfolk-based NCAA Division I football program, which competes in Conference USA.
Old Dominion made national headlines last fall when the Monarchs upset 13th-ranked Virginia Tech 49-35 in Norfolk, a come-uppance for the 38-0 beating the Hokies dealt on ODU at Lane Stadium in 2017. The victory was Old Dominion’s first win over a Power Five school and a nationally-ranked opponent.
Lester, an unusually gifted athlete, has been appointed to serve as quarterback for the defending state champion G-Men in his upcoming senior season. But Lester could ably serve in any skill position and has more or less done so over his previous two seasons — including filling in for eventual Class 2 Player of the Year Cameron Allen at quarterback when the latter was forced to sit out.
Lester was recruited by ODU as a slot receiver, but Palmer will be happy to see him taking the snaps again this year.
“When he was a sophomore we had some injuries and we had to move him in as a running back. He rushed for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns and he’d never played at running back before,” Palmer said.
“His junior year we moved him to slot receiver, which I think is his natural position. This year he’s going to move to quarterback.”
Lester’s announcement on Thursday follows the example of Allen, who announced his commitment to play as a defensive back for Purdue University in advance of his senior campaign.
Last year, Allen passed for 2,491 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 1,989 yards and 29 more scores for the G-Men. He also returned three interceptions for touchdowns and added a punt return for a score as well, accounting for 61 touchdowns on the season, the third most in Virginia state history.
While Allen’s playmaking abilities shone like a diamond throughout the state championship campaign, Lester repeatedly revealed himself to be a gem in his own right.
As a junior, Lester earned All Class 2 first team honors at receiver and defensive back. He accumulated more than 1,800 all-purpose yards in receiving and rushing and also accounted for 25 touchdowns.
The first Graham football player under Palmer to accept an NCAA Division I offer was Taymon Cooke, who signed with Marshall following his senior season exploits as a wide receiver and kicking game scoring threat during the G-Men’s deep run into the 2017 post season.
He went to Marshall as a defensive back, but he has since transferred to North Carolina A&T, where the Aggies recently posted online that he clocked a 4.33 in the 40-yard dash.
Even Cooke wasn’t the first Palmer player at Graham to attract a great deal of attention from NCAA Division I recruiters. Running back Jamorya’ Cousin attracted interest from top level programs during his junior and senior seasons in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
At least one Division I program suggested that Cousin would receive an offer if he attended an additional year at a college preparatory program. Cousin instead accepted an offer from NCAA Division II Virginia-Wise. After spending a year on the defense, Cousin moved to offense as a running back last year. He would have been the Highland Cavaliers’ top returning rusher, but Cousin entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.
The youngster has kept his future plans close to the vest, but some have observed that it seems unlikely that his exit from Virginia-Wise would precede a lateral move.
“He should have been Division I from the jump, but the thing was he was a late qualifier and that’s what hurt his chance,” Palmer said.
— Contact sports@bdtonlline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.