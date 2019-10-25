BLUEFIELD — The attention for Bluefield this year has been on the skill position, deservedly so.
Allowing those players to make big plays is an offensive line that has four first-year starters and has dealt with injuries.
Tonight’s game against Oak Hill will be another chance for the line to continue developing. With only three games remaining in the regular season the focus for Bluefield (6-1) cannot be past tonight’s game.
“You have to focus on the moment and do your best to take advantage of that,” Bluefield head football coach Fred Simon said.
The offensive line has been solid recent games as they are back at full strength after the center was injured during the first series against Lord Botetourt, the only loss of the season for Bluefield.
“They’re definitely getting better, they’re working at it, they’re getting coached up and I’m pleased so far with the week-to-week and day-to-day improvement with them,” Simon said.
It has been a new group in the trenches for the Beavers and they have been anchored by senior Sean Martin.
“The only returning lineman we have on the offensive or defensive line is Sean Martin and he’s really a super guy to have back but hopefully we’ll just keep working. As those guys improve so does our team,” Simon said.
Joining the left tackle on the line is senior Garrett Jordan at left guard, senior Jordan Jones at center, sophomore DJ Fuller at right guard and junior Derrick Flack at right tackle.
The line has opened up holes for running back JJ Davis to breakthrough as he is averaging almost 10 yards a carry for 927 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.
Carson Deeb has continued to play well at quarterback with 1,454 yards passing and 17 touchdowns against only three interceptions.
He has been without Jahiem House and Brandon Wiley the past two weeks but Juwuan and Jacorian Green have emerged as top receivers.
Juwuan Green has 415 yards receiving and four touchdowns while Jacorian has a team-high 22 catches and three touchdowns.
The Beaver defensive line will be crucial tonight against the balanced Red Devils (2-6) offense. Leading the way is Te-Amo Shelton who has rushed for 607 yards and eight touchdowns.
Quarterback Cade Maynor has thrown for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns with his top receiver being Leonard Farrow.
Offensive lines have been focusing their protections around stopping the Division 1 prospect Martin which has allowed Jordan and Flack to find success applying pressure and stuffing the run.
Just like Bluefield, Oak Hill dispatched PikeView earlier in the season by a lopsided score but fell to Princeton while Bluefield came out with a resounding win.
Since the loss in week three Bluefield has been climbing up the WVSSAC Class AA rankings. The Beavers sit in eighth currently with five undefeated teams and two one-loss teams ahead of them.
If the Beavers are in the top eight at the end of the regular season they will host a first round playoff game.
“Mitchell Stadium is an awful neat place for us to play and as many games as we can there sure does make us feel good,” Simon said.
Bluefield is not putting up as many points as the teams ahead of it and has allowed the most points in the top eight with Simon bringing in the backups early once a comeback is unlikely.
“The key is to win and I think our players understand that we’re here to build men, not necessarily try to humiliate anybody,” Simon said.We try our best to make sure that we get the players in because they’ve earned it.”
